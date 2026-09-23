Lili Reinhart is recreating iconic rom-com looks — from Jennifer Garner to Kate Hudson; take a look

Actor Lili Reinhart is stepping into the rom-com canon with The Love Hypothesis, and she’s dressing the part. While promoting the upcoming film, the actor has been revisiting some of cinema’s most memorable leading ladies, recreating their iconic looks through custom creations and clever styling.

13 Going on 30 — Jennifer Garner: Playful polka dots

Lili Reinhart

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Reinhart channelled Jennifer Garner’s Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30 in a Fleur du Mal lace slip layered under a polka-dot trench that’s instantly recognisable from the 2004 film. The Nanette Lepore coat appears in the 2004 rom-com when Jenna wakes up in her 30-year-old body and rushes out of her apartment.

Atonement — Keira Knightley: Emerald energy

For this emerald moment, Reinhart looked to Keira Knightley’s unforgettable green gown from Atonement (2007). Her custom Tory Burch version retains the deep green hue but updates the silhouette with twisted draping and hand-knotted detailing.

Ever After — Drew Barrymore: Fairytale nostalgia, reimagined

Reinhart went period-drama for a custom Rodarte gown inspired by Drew Barrymore’s Danielle in Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998). Based on Jenny Beavan’s original costume, the look featured an empire waist, crystal embellishments and sheer sleeves, giving the modern red-carpet moment a Renaissance-era feel.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — Kate Hudson: Utterly butterly yellow

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{{^usCountry}} One of Reinhart’s most recognisable tributes was her butter-yellow gown inspired by Kate Hudson’s Andie Anderson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003). While Hudson’s original was created by Carolina Herrera and costume designer Karen Patch, Reinhart’s stylist Abdel Nasser sourced an aughts-era Caché replica. Uptown Girls — Brittany Murphy: Pastel magic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of Reinhart’s most recognisable tributes was her butter-yellow gown inspired by Kate Hudson’s Andie Anderson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003). While Hudson’s original was created by Carolina Herrera and costume designer Karen Patch, Reinhart’s stylist Abdel Nasser sourced an aughts-era Caché replica. Uptown Girls — Brittany Murphy: Pastel magic {{/usCountry}}

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For the film’s New York premiere, Reinhart turned to another early-aughts favourite: Brittany Murphy’s Molly Gunn from Uptown Girls (2003). She wore a pastel Elie Saab Spring 2004 couture look with gauzy draping, mint floral appliqués and a trailing train — a dreamy nod to Murphy’s Blumarine dress.