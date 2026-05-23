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Madhuri Dixit reinvents the saree with a sharp jacket twist

In a floral ivory saree and structured jacket, Madhuri Dixit delivers a fresh, summer-ready take on traditional dressing at her Mumbai outing.

Published on: May 23, 2026 02:27 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Madhuri Dixit stepped out in a white-and-black saree look for the promotions of her upcoming film in Mumbai. The look perfectly balanced tradition with structure. She wore an ivory georgette saree that was adorned with digitally printed black florals. Ditching the classic blouse, the actor layered the saree with a sharply tailored full-sleeve jacket that instantly shifted the tone of the outfit. While the saree carried a soft, feminine charm, the structured jacket added a formal edge.

Madhuri Dixit spotted in a summer-ready look in Mumbai. (Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri left the jacket unbuttoned, layering it effortlessly over the saree pallu. The floral print lent the look a fresh, summer-ready feel, while diamond rings and statement earrings added just the right touch of sparkle. Instead of heavy embellishments or sequins, the outfit relied on thoughtful styling, which made the look modern, wearable, and quietly striking.

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