Make a statement with the understated contrast stitch style
Upping the ante on casual fits, emulate the contrast stitch style as endorsed by these fashionistas for a fun and toned-down statement
Rust toast
Take a break from the usual blacks and blues and opt for rust-hued cargo pants like actor Ananya Panday. The subtle micro trend gives new life to the otherwise dull pair of bottoms and adds a pop to the look. Style with a bejewelled crop top and silver hoops.
Cargo case
Looking for a casual style without going over the top? Incorporate the contrast stitch subtle trend and slip into a pair of black cargo pants and sheer floral crop top like actor Sanya Malhotra. Prioritising comfort, team it with a pair of white sneakers and a fanny pack.
Skirt it out
For a romantic date night outfit, choose an off-shoulder contrast stitch denim top and pair it with a midi-length denim skirt with side buttons. Take inspo from actor Nushrrat Bharuccha and add a sensual touch by leaving the skirt unbuttoned for a thigh-high slit effect. Round off with a chain-link necklace, gold hoops and silver pumps.
Co-ord crossover
With a trend played on detail, elevate your basic co-ord set game the actor Rakul Preet Singh way. The contrast stitch detailing gives a modern twist to the fit and can also be restyled as separates later according to the occasion. Finish off on a colour-blocking note with a pair of bright-hued wedges.
Sort it in joggers
Dressing down for a relaxed evening out at the park? Recreate actor Mrunal Thakur’s cosy style in a checkered crop top and contrast stitching denim joggers. Finish off with black gumboots, a bomber jacket and a high ponytail.
Dress-y affair
Give the usual denim pants a skip and opt for a denim dress look à la actor Pooja Hegde for a breezy statement. With a scoop neckline, puffed short sleeves, corset-style contrast stitches, the blue mini dress makes for a playful fit with the one-sided pleats at the hemline. Close off with white boots.
Corset play
In quintessential Gen Z style, jump on the contrast stitch bandwagon with a corset fit. Like actor Palak Tiwari, opt for a double denim look with a halter neck top and flared washed out pants.
Style it right
- With the contrast stitch style, less is more. So, avoid over accessorising or wearing too many patterns/prints.
- Pair with neutral colours like black, white or tan to make it pop.
- Experiment with different fabrics and textures to add some depth to the look.
- For a casual look, add a pair of sneakers or sandals. While for a dressier look, opt for loafers or heels.
Inputs by stylist Foram Dotiya