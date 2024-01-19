close_game
Make a statement with the understated contrast stitch style

ByShweta Sunny
Jan 19, 2024 05:06 PM IST

Upping the ante on casual fits, emulate the contrast stitch style as endorsed by these fashionistas for a fun and toned-down statement

Rust toast

Sanya Malhotra in a pair of contrast stitch black cargo pants and sheer floral crop(Photo: Instagram)
Ananya Panday in a rust-hued contrast stitch cargo pants and a bejewelled crop top(Photo; Instagram)
Take a break from the usual blacks and blues and opt for rust-hued cargo pants like actor Ananya Panday. The subtle micro trend gives new life to the otherwise dull pair of bottoms and adds a pop to the look. Style with a bejewelled crop top and silver hoops.

Cargo case

Sanya Malhotra in a pair of black cargo pants with contrast stitch and a sheer floral crop top(Photo: Instagram)
Looking for a casual style without going over the top? Incorporate the contrast stitch subtle trend and slip into a pair of black cargo pants and sheer floral crop top like actor Sanya Malhotra. Prioritising comfort, team it with a pair of white sneakers and a fanny pack.

Skirt it out

Nushrrat Bharuccha in an off-shoulder contrast stitch denim top paired with a midi-length denim skirt with side buttons(Photo: Instagram)
For a romantic date night outfit, choose an off-shoulder contrast stitch denim top and pair it with a midi-length denim skirt with side buttons. Take inspo from actor Nushrrat Bharuccha and add a sensual touch by leaving the skirt unbuttoned for a thigh-high slit effect. Round off with a chain-link necklace, gold hoops and silver pumps.

Co-ord crossover

Rakul Preet Singh elevates a basic co-ord set with the contrast stitch detailing (Photo: Instagram)
With a trend played on detail, elevate your basic co-ord set game the actor Rakul Preet Singh way. The contrast stitch detailing gives a modern twist to the fit and can also be restyled as separates later according to the occasion. Finish off on a colour-blocking note with a pair of bright-hued wedges.

Sort it in joggers

Mrunal Thakur in a checkered crop top and contrast stitching denim joggers(Photo: Instagram)
Dressing down for a relaxed evening out at the park? Recreate actor Mrunal Thakur’s cosy style in a checkered crop top and contrast stitching denim joggers. Finish off with black gumboots, a bomber jacket and a high ponytail.

Dress-y affair

Pooja Hegde in a blue mini dress with scoop neckline, puffed short sleeves, and corset-style contrast stitches(Photo: Instagram)
Give the usual denim pants a skip and opt for a denim dress look à la actor Pooja Hegde for a breezy statement. With a scoop neckline, puffed short sleeves, corset-style contrast stitches, the blue mini dress makes for a playful fit with the one-sided pleats at the hemline. Close off with white boots.

Corset play

Palak Tiwari in a halter neck top with contrast stitch details and flared washed out pants(Photo: Instagram)
In quintessential Gen Z style, jump on the contrast stitch bandwagon with a corset fit. Like actor Palak Tiwari, opt for a double denim look with a halter neck top and flared washed out pants.

Style it right

  • With the contrast stitch style, less is more. So, avoid over accessorising or wearing too many patterns/prints.
  • Pair with neutral colours like black, white or tan to make it pop.
  • Experiment with different fabrics and textures to add some depth to the look.
  • For a casual look, add a pair of sneakers or sandals. While for a dressier look, opt for loafers or heels.

Inputs by stylist Foram Dotiya

