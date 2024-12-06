Malavika Mohanan: It's inspiring that every part of India has its unique textile

Actor Malavika Mohanan, known for her performances in films like Beyond the Clouds (2017), Petta (2019), and Master (2021), is now set to make her Telugu debut in The RajaSahab. She seamlessly blends her acting prowess with a distinct sense of style. But ask her to define her personal style and the 31-year-old admits it’s challenging to describe it. “I dress according to where I’m going, how I’m feeling, how my body is feeling on that particular day”, she says, adding, “But on a broad level, if I had to describe it, I would say classic with a touch of go.” Actor Malavika Mohanan

For Malavika, fashion is a tool for self-expression. “She adds, “You can communicate so much using fashion — your personality, your mood. If I am in Kerala, I’m automatically inclined to wearing a lot more of the traditional textiles from the region. In Rajasthan, I find myself going for block prints and a lot of silver jewellery.”

Outfit: SABE by Sanil & Beenu Makhija Mohanan exudes elegance in a velvet saree from SABE by Sanil & Beenu Makhija. The deep maroon drape features a scalloped border intricately hand-embroidered with zardozi work. Complementing the saree is a matching blouse with a sweetheart neckline, adorned with delicate floral buttis. Her look is further elevated with exquisite jewellery from Anana

While Malavika’s fashion choices evolve depending on the geographical location, one constant remains: her preference for pieces that are versatile and built to last. “We live in a world where fast fashion is normalised. But I find myself opting for more basic wear that stays with me for a very long time. I don’t really get rid of it quickly,” she shares, adding, “I have pieces from my mom that she’s had for the last 30 years that I feel will never go out of style. It looks beautiful now and it will look beautiful even 10 years down the line."

She adds, "Also, for me, timeless glamour is about embracing elegant simplicity - a perfectly tailored outfit, a statement piece of jewellery, and a strong sense of self.”

Outfit: SABE by Sanil & Beenu Makhija The actor stuns in a sharara set from SABE by Sanil & Beenu Makhija. The ensemble features a bottle-green peplum kurta with a plunging neckline, intricately adorned with floral motifs crafted in gota patti and zari detailing. It is paired with matching brocade sharara bottoms. The look is perfectly complemented with chandbalis from Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers and a statement ring from Nornament

Her approach to sustainability is also rooted in repurposing old garments. “Sometimes, if there’s something my mom has had for 5 or 10 years and she’s not using it, I get something made out of it. For example, I might get a nice pair of pants made from an old sari,” she shares, adding, “In fact, my grandmother has a habit of taking old saris and making beautiful tote bags out of them. So, there’s always some form of playing with fabric going on at home.”

And while she acknowledges the role trends plays in fashion, she doesn’t feel the need to follow them blindly. “We end up wearing a lot of trending stuff anyway, especially when we’re getting styled. But I don’t feel the need to buy something just because it’s being sold,” she says, adding, “What I end up buying is more classic stuff. I get to wear the trendy stuff too. It’s a perfect mix.”

Her style philosophy leans more towards understated elegance: “I’m not a maximalist person, even though I like it on certain people. I don’t feel it suits me unless it’s a one-off day. But I like having one statement element to my look. I find that doing lipstick for me most days works.”

Outfit: WeaverStory The actor embodies timeless grace in a red hand-embroidered Benarasi lehenga from WeaverStory, featuring intricate zardozi work. Her look is elevated with a pair of chandelier earrings from Nornament

Drawing inspiration from iconic fashion moments

Malavika finds inspiration in the bold women of fashion history, especially those who broke societal norms and defined their own style. Designer Coco Chanel, who revolutionised women’s fashion by introducing tailored trousers and a minimalist aesthetic, is one of her biggest inspirations. “At a time when women’s style was dominated by ultra-feminine, tight corsets, elaborate feathers, and a maximalist aesthetic, she (Coco Chanel) redefined the norms. She popularised tailored trousers for women and ushered in a minimalist, chic revolution that transformed fashion as we know it,” says the actor.

Malavika also draws inspiration from Gayatri Devi, the late Maharani of Jaipur, who embraced a unique look combining chiffon sarees and pearls—a style that has since become a timeless Indian classic. “I admire her unique look, which has become a timeless Indian classic.”

Beyond these global icons, Mohanan cherishes the fashion influences Indian culture has had on her. “Most of us are opting for a more modern culture. But Indian street style, especially traditional street style, inspires me a lot. Every part of India has its own uniqueness in terms of textile, art, and handloom, and that is what inspires me.”

Outfit: Reynu Taandon Mohanan radiates sophistication in a lush green corset lehenga from Reynu Taandon’s Alankaran collection, adorned with intricate Kalamkari work and Swarovski embellishments. Complementing the outfit, she wears a silver choker and armlet from Anana

Fashion staples for timeless glamour

When it comes to building a capsule wardrobe, Malavika says she “a black sari” is something is would opt for because “you can wear it for a cocktail party, any Indian occasion, and you can dress it up or down - makes it a key item in any woman’s wardrobe”.

Another essential for her is a classic, well-structured bag. As someone who is passionate about bags, Malavika says, “a day bag that doesn’t scream any brand name, which is elegant and subtle, is something that goes with most outfits you wear” is her go to. She also swears by a pair of perfectly tailored black trousers, a staple she often opts for when travelling. “You can wear it with blouses, shirts, with blazers, you can mix and match and layer it. If it’s well-fitted, it always gives you that sexy chic look pretty quick.”

Other wardrobe essentials include a well-fitted blazer, a white gunji, and a white shirt. “In a place like Bombay, a white crop top and a white gunji are always in my bag,” she says. She also shares her love for a white chikankari kurta paired with palazzo pants, perfect for a relaxed yet elegant airport look.

When it comes to jewellery, Malavika believes in subtle elegance. “I find a lot of the heavy jewelry my mom has just sitting in the locker, which I only use once a year. So I would rather invest in lighter pieces—something like a lovely tennis bracelet or light stackable bracelets that go with most of the things we wear nowadays.”

Off-duty style: Comfort meets versatility

Ask her about her current off-duty wardrobe and she says it's something she can travel in or get ready in. "I prefer my outfits to be loose, like a cool tee with trousers or a really nice shirt with trousers. So if I’m done with work and I’m setting out with friends or catching up with someone, I can always jazz it up automatically, so it works both ways,” she wraps up.