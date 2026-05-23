Miley Cyrus stuns in Versace as she gets her Hollywood star

The Grammy-winning artist marked the milestone with an emotional speech, reflecting on her journey from child star to global pop icon. She described the honour as the result of years of devotion, noting that it isn’t something to be chased, collected, or earned for a single record, but a lasting recognition now etched in gold and pink terrazzo.

Pop singer Miley Cyrus has added another milestone to her career. The Flowers singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in Los Angeles, becoming its 2,845th honouree.

Cyrus was joined by fiancé Maxx Morando, along with close friends, including actor Anya Taylor-Joy and fashion designer Donatella Versace, who delivered heartfelt tributes during the ceremony. For the unveiling, Cyrus stepped out in a gothic Atelier Versace gown. The sheer, spiderweb-inspired dress - picked from Donatella Versace’s Fall 2015 collection - featured intricate lace detailing, strategic cut-outs, and a metallic-thread crisscross bodice.

The look was previously worn by model Heidi Klum at the amfAR Gala in Milan in 2015.