Move over, blazers: All the cool girls are wearing double shirts

Move over, basic layering, there’s a new style flex in the fashion world, and it’s twice as nice.

Instagram feeds of stars like Dua Lipa and Janhvi Kapoor, are here to prove you’re exactly one shirt short(Photo: Instagram)

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If you thought one crisp button-down was plenty, the Spring/Summer ’26 runways of Stella McCartney and Loewe, along with your favourite celebrity Instagram feeds of stars like Dua Lipa and Janhvi Kapoor, are here to prove you’re exactly one shirt short.

Whether you call it ‘shirt-on-shirt’ or the ‘double shirt’, the trend is all about stacking collars, clashing prints, and making your most versatile closet staple work overtime.

How to pull it off?

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{{^usCountry}} Mind the fit: Wear a slim, tucked-in shirt underneath and an oversized or heavier one (like denim) on top to keep the look sharp, not bulky. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mind the fit: Wear a slim, tucked-in shirt underneath and an oversized or heavier one (like denim) on top to keep the look sharp, not bulky. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Play with contrast: Mix textures, like silky satin under rugged cotton or layer a bold stripe over a solid neutral base. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Play with contrast: Mix textures, like silky satin under rugged cotton or layer a bold stripe over a solid neutral base. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The master tuck: Tuck the inner layer into your jeans and leave the outer shirt open to define your waist and add effortless movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The master tuck: Tuck the inner layer into your jeans and leave the outer shirt open to define your waist and add effortless movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Finish the look: Pair with retro sneakers for a weekend vibe or sleek mules to take the trend to the office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Finish the look: Pair with retro sneakers for a weekend vibe or sleek mules to take the trend to the office. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Why as a fashion girlie you need to be obsessed: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why as a fashion girlie you need to be obsessed: {{/usCountry}}

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Heat-friendly: We all know the rule that a third item (like a blazer) completes an outfit. But in this heat? A blazer is a death wish. An unbuttoned linen shirt over another, however, is a total vibe. It adds structure and depth without the sweat.

The office essential: It’s the perfect fix for moving from the scorching sun to super chilly office AC. The second shirt acts as a lightweight “shacket”.

Zero cost: It’s a great way to reinvent the shirts you already own without spending any money!

What the experts say

Designer Shruti Sancheti believes the trend works because it’s “styled but not overdone.” She explains, “It’s such an easy silhouette; it doesn’t try too hard. You get that layered look without the effort, making it very wearable for everyday.” She views it as a “hybrid garment” that feels natural, playful, and put-together all at once.

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Designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia adds, “Stacking two pieces adds texture and makes the look feel intentional rather than accidental. It’s the perfect way to get your spring shirts back>” into rotation.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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