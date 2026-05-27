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    Naomi Osaka brings high-fashion drama to 2026 French Open

    Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka brought high-fashion drama to the 2026 French Open at Court Suzanne Lenglen

    Published on: May 27, 2026 2:04 PM IST
    By Sanchita Kalra
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    Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka made a stunning, high-fashion statement on Day 3 of the 2026 French Open at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

    Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Germany's Laura Siegemund REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (REUTERS)
    Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Germany's Laura Siegemund REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (REUTERS)

    The 28-year-old tennis star walked onto the red clay wearing a dramatic, all-black outfit designed by Swiss creator Kevin Germanier who is known for his high-end clothes with upcycled fabrics.

    The outer layer featured a beaded sleeveless corset top paired with a long, pleated maxi skirt.

    Japan's Naomi Osaka arrives on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to play her women's singles match against Germany's Laura Siegemund on day 3 of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (AFP)
    Japan's Naomi Osaka arrives on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to play her women's singles match against Germany's Laura Siegemund on day 3 of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (AFP)

    Before her first-round match, Osaka removed the black layers to reveal a custom, glittering gold Nike tennis dress underneath, covered in rows of shiny sequins.

    Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates her victory at the end of her women's singles match against Germany's Laura Siegemund on day 3 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (AFP)
    Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates her victory at the end of her women's singles match against Germany's Laura Siegemund on day 3 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (AFP)

    Osaka won the game and in post-match interviews said, “I felt like I looked like the Eiffel Tower at night, when it’s bright. When the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot. So I was a little scared that the umpire was going to kick me off the court. I got two backup normal Nike dresses. Thank God I didn’t have to wear them

    • Sanchita Kalra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanchita Kalra

      Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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