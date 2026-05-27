Naomi Osaka brings high-fashion drama to 2026 French Open

The 28-year-old tennis star walked onto the red clay wearing a dramatic, all-black outfit designed by Swiss creator Kevin Germanier who is known for his high-end clothes with upcycled fabrics.

Osaka won the game and in post-match interviews said, “I felt like I looked like the Eiffel Tower at night, when it’s bright. When the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot. So I was a little scared that the umpire was going to kick me off the court. I got two backup normal Nike dresses. Thank God I didn’t have to wear them