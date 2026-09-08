Naomi Osaka may have exited the US Open in the fourth round after losing to Elena Rybakina on Monday, but she made sure to leave the tournament with one last fashion statement. For her final walk-on, the four-time Grand Slam champion arrived in a fur-trimmed, multicoloured cloak by Brooklyn-based label KidSuper, styled with a headband inspired by the NBA logo—but featuring a tennis player with a racket. The look was part of Osaka’s basketball-inspired US Open fashion series, created in partnership with Nike to celebrate the New York Knicks’ championship win.

Naomi Osaka serves New York swagger in final US Open 2026 look

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“I felt really swaggy when I put it on,” Osaka said after her loss to World No. 2 Elena Rybakina, reported AP. “I feel like it embodied New York a lot.” Working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, Osaka had served up a series of fashion-heavy walk-on looks throughout the tournament, from her Allen Iverson-inspired Who Decides War ensemble to Thom Browne’s tennis-meets-basketball look and Monse’s sporty take on tailoring.

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{{^usCountry}} Asked if she was disappointed that fans might have missed more looks had she stayed in the tournament, Osaka simply said: “I feel like that’s a way that I can have fun and sort of just excite myself, also.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked if she was disappointed that fans might have missed more looks had she stayed in the tournament, Osaka simply said: “I feel like that’s a way that I can have fun and sort of just excite myself, also.” {{/usCountry}}

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In a post-match Instagram post, she shared her latest look, writing: “Thank you NY.”