Opera scarves are having a moment in menswear

2025 red carpet season began with the Golden Globes and by the time we reached to the Academy Awards, one piece of accessory that became a staple in every stylish male celebrity’s closet was opera scarf. From Matt Bomer, Timothée Chalamet to Drew Starkey, all these men might have left their bow ties and ties home, but they didn’t forget to carry their silk scarves. Male celebrities are sporting scarves with suits this season.

“Scarves have become the ultimate power accessory for men in 2025, redefining red carpet elegance. Whether draped effortlessly over a tuxedo or tied in a sleek knot with a structured suit, they add an element of drama and personality. The key is to choose luxe fabrics like silk or cashmere and play with bold prints or subtle textures to complement your ensemble. It’s a statement of confidence—refined yet rebellious, just like the modern gentleman,” says menswear designer Karrtik Dhingra.

Styling an opera scarf with your tuxedo can be bit tricky for beginners. Designer Sahil Aneja suggests an easy way out. “It’s an easy way to make any formal outfit look more stylish without much effort. Whether you’re heading to a wedding, a fancy dinner, or just want to upgrade your look. Go for soft fabrics like silk or cashmere—they drape better and won’t feel bulky. No need for fancy knots. Just let it hang over your suit, or casually toss one end over your shoulder. The less effort it looks like you put in, the better.”

A scarf isn’t just something you throw on—it’s how you own the room. It adds character, movement, and just the right amount of mystery. The key is to wear it like it was always meant to be there—effortless, confident, and completely yours. It’s not about following trends, it’s about setting the tone. “The right fabric, the right drape—it should feel as natural as the suit itself. When done right, it’s not just style, it’s presence,” suggests menswear designer Saggar Mehra.