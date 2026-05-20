Paws on the runway: Dogs dress up as celebrities as Pet Gala

Dogs in dramatic couture, inspired by celebrity Met Gala looks, took over New York City on Monday at the annual Pet Gala, a canine fashion fundraiser.

The annual Pet Gala, a canine fashion fundraiser(Photo: AFP)

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Held every May during Met Gala season, the event raises money for the AKC Museum of the Dog while turning pups into red-carpet stars.

What is Pet Gala?

The Pet Gala is an annual New York fundraiser founded by pet fashion designer Anthony Rubio, known for recreating iconic Met Gala outfits for dogs. First launched as a photo project in 2013 and expanded into a live gala in 2024, the event features a red carpet, runway show and celebrity-inspired canine couture.

Proceeds from the event support the AKC Museum of the Dog and its art and education programmes. Rubio designs each outfit within weeks of the Met Gala, prioritising pets' comfort and safety while closely mirroring the original celebrity looks.

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{{^usCountry}} Tickets generally range from $100 to $300 ( ₹19,625-29,061) with separate registration for dogs attending the event. Some standout looks from the Pet Gala: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tickets generally range from $100 to $300 ( ₹19,625-29,061) with separate registration for dogs attending the event. Some standout looks from the Pet Gala: {{/usCountry}}

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Kimba, a Chihuahua dressed as US singer Beyonce (Photo: AFP)

Suki, a Chinese Crested dressed as US socialite Kylie Jenner (Photo: AFP)

Bogie, a Chihuahua dressed as British singer-songwriter Sam Smith (Photo: AFP)

George, a Wirehaired Dachshund dressed as US rapper A$AP Rocky (Photo: AFP)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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