Peplum 2.0: The celebrity-approved trend dominating fashion this season

If there is one thing we know for sure is that fashion always makes a comeback, and different every time, but the core remains the same. And one trend that keeps resurfacing is the peplum. It is a dress or a top with a flared ruffle attached to a garment at the waist. Currently, the trend has taken a more modern approach, and it is celebrity-approved.

Not just that, singer-songwriter Ariana Grande took the trend and twisted the trend by donning a sparkly strapless pink dress featuring a reverse peplum (it was at the back). In India, too, the trend is seeing a resurgence with actor Tripti Dimrii mixing it with the sheer trend. She wore a Western iteration of a sharara set featuring a corseted peplum top and sheer lacy pants.

On the runway, too, 2025 was filled with a modern, more grown-up feel, moving beyond its early 2000s association. Designers like Rina Dhaka, Tanieya Khanuja, Ashlyn, Bally, Alaïa, and Dries Van Noten updated the silhouette with sharper tailoring and contemporary proportions, seen in various styles from structured blazers with subtle flares to flowy tops and even matching sets.

“The peplum, a structured flared silhouette originating from Victorian-era dressmaking, saw a revival in the 1990s with off-shoulder tops and corsetry. Today, innovations in horsehair crinoline and lightweight, engineered fabrics (like tulle, organza) have propelled the peplum into a modern trend. Designers are amplifying the staple's drama with exaggerated volumes, asymmetric cuts, and sustainable materials, blending retro aesthetics with futuristic versatility. Even our sustainable spring 26 collection had ready-to-wear inferences of the peplum shapes," comments designer Rina Dhaka.

A slice of the past In the past, notably, the trend had reached its peak in the 2010s, when everyone on the red carpet was pairing the peplum top with skinny jeans and statement necklaces. It was also seen on runways from designers like Lanvin and Jil Sander and mass-produced by fast-fashion retailers.

However, it was also quite a staple in the past decades. For instance, it first rose to prominence in the late 1940s, notably as a core element of Christian Dior's influential "New Look" collection in 1947. This style featured a fitted, nipped-in waist and a flared overskirt, creating a classic, elegant hourglass silhouette.

Then, the outfit saw a major resurgence in the 1980s with the rise of "power dressing". This iteration was often more exaggerated, frequently appearing on structured blazers with shoulder pads and party dresses, sometimes with a V-shaped or asymmetrical hem.

And the history of the peplum can be traced back to the ancient Greek "peplos," a tunic that flared out at the waist and became fashionable again in the 19th century.