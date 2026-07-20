Pinstripes mean business again: From Beyonce to JLo, the classic pattern is back in the celeb circuit

Every decade or so, someone declares the pinstripe dated, tied too tightly to Wall Street excess or old-boy boardrooms. And every decade or so, they’re proved wrong. In 2026, it's back again, except this time you can see it in its maximalist and minimalist forms.

Pinstripes are being worn by celebs globally, and styled uniquely. (Instagram)

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Fashion stylist and image consultant Vhikram Sseth says the pattern itself and the pinstripe suit are "no longer reserved for the boardroom". From international pop star Beyonce Knowles wearing an embellished pinstriped capri suit, turning it into sparkling stagewear at Jay-Z's 30th anniversary concert to India's Tripti Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna flaunting a casual cool spin earlier this year, pinstripes are going through innovation.

Pinstripe sets are also no longer confined to fitted silhouettes, or worn with crisp shirts, and as power suits. While Jennifer Lopez was seen in an oversized pinstripe suit, model-actor Cara Delevingne recently teamed her pinstripe suit with a sheer shirt. Tripti chose a fitted halter neck to go with wide-legged trousers, and Rashmika gave a vintage twist to her relaxed pinstripe trousers with a tie.

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{{^usCountry}} On the fashion circuit, Saint Laurent's Fall 2026 show sent pinstriped versions of the tuxedo down the runway as daywear. Tom Ford, Thom Browne, and Givenchy also showed pinstripe suiting cut loose: wide-leg trousers, dropped shoulders, double-breasted jackets with room to move. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the fashion circuit, Saint Laurent's Fall 2026 show sent pinstriped versions of the tuxedo down the runway as daywear. Tom Ford, Thom Browne, and Givenchy also showed pinstripe suiting cut loose: wide-leg trousers, dropped shoulders, double-breasted jackets with room to move. {{/usCountry}}

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The pattern has cycled in and out of fashion before. It started as a 19th-century London banking uniform, with distinct stripes marking which institution an employee worked for. In the 1980s, power dressing gave it corporate weight.

How to wear pinstripes?

Style it with a premium T-shirt and sneakers for daywear, and a crisp shirt and loafers for an evening look.

Fine pinstripes create a sleek, elongated effect that suits most body types, while wider stripes make a bolder statement better suited to taller or broader frames.

A simple pair of pinstripe trousers with solid basics can elevate a look.

Keep everything else clean and simple, including minimal accessories.

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(The story is compiled by Diya Agrawal)