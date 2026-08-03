Polka dots are the latest print to hit your nails

Polka dots have been having a fashion moment this season, showing up on everything from dresses and skirts to accessories. Now, the playful print is making its way to fingertips too. While celebrities are flaunting the trend globally, the trend is one of the season’s most sought after in manicure styles. It’s all about experimentation - whether you like it soft or bold. Sheer or milky bases are scattered with dots, tonal colour combinations and playful mixes of sizes to cover every inch of the nail with a pattern and more about using dots as a small detail that adds a feminine touch to a manicure.

(L-R) Khushi Kapoor and Dua Lipa flaunt polka dot nails (Instagram)

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How to do it at home?

Start with clean, prepped nails and apply your chosen base colour.

Once dry, use a dotting tool, the rounded end of a bobby pin or another fine-tipped tool to create dots.

Keep dots evenly spaced for a clean, graphic finish, or vary their size and placement for a playful look.

Allow the design to dry completely before sealing with a clear top coat.

For extra dimension, try the dots over a cat-eye base.

Want more sparkle? Add mini rhinestones for a 3D, bedazzled finish.

Things to keep in mind

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{{^usCountry}} Nail artist Preety Dutta of Nails by Preety at New Delhi, shares a few pointers: Go bigger: Larger dots can make the design more impactful and prevent them from getting lost on the nail.

Play with colour: Move beyond classic black and white and experiment with complementary or contrasting shades.

Make them pop: Choose a base and dot colour with enough contrast if you want the pattern to stand out.

Consider your nail size: Larger nail surfaces offer more room to experiment with dot sizes and placement.

Keep it simple: A well-chosen colour combination and clean pattern can make more of an impact than an overly complicated design.

Try it selectively: If a full polka dot manicure feels like too much, add dots to French tips or keep the design to one or two accent nails. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nail artist Preety Dutta of Nails by Preety at New Delhi, shares a few pointers: Go bigger: Larger dots can make the design more impactful and prevent them from getting lost on the nail.

Play with colour: Move beyond classic black and white and experiment with complementary or contrasting shades.

Make them pop: Choose a base and dot colour with enough contrast if you want the pattern to stand out.

Consider your nail size: Larger nail surfaces offer more room to experiment with dot sizes and placement.

Keep it simple: A well-chosen colour combination and clean pattern can make more of an impact than an overly complicated design.

Try it selectively: If a full polka dot manicure feels like too much, add dots to French tips or keep the design to one or two accent nails. {{/usCountry}}

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