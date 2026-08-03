...
...
Next Story

Polka dots are the latest print to hit your nails

From Khushi Kapoor’s soft pink polka dotted manicure to Dua Lipa’s glittery take on the retro print, polka dots are now popping up on manicures.

Updated on: Aug 3, 2026, 13:07:46 IST
By Snigdha Oreya
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Polka dots have been having a fashion moment this season, showing up on everything from dresses and skirts to accessories. Now, the playful print is making its way to fingertips too. While celebrities are flaunting the trend globally, the trend is one of the season’s most sought after in manicure styles. It’s all about experimentation - whether you like it soft or bold. Sheer or milky bases are scattered with dots, tonal colour combinations and playful mixes of sizes to cover every inch of the nail with a pattern and more about using dots as a small detail that adds a feminine touch to a manicure.

(L-R) Khushi Kapoor and Dua Lipa flaunt polka dot nails (Instagram)
(L-R) Khushi Kapoor and Dua Lipa flaunt polka dot nails (Instagram)

How to do it at home?

  • Start with clean, prepped nails and apply your chosen base colour.
  • Once dry, use a dotting tool, the rounded end of a bobby pin or another fine-tipped tool to create dots.
  • Keep dots evenly spaced for a clean, graphic finish, or vary their size and placement for a playful look.
  • Allow the design to dry completely before sealing with a clear top coat.
  • For extra dimension, try the dots over a cat-eye base.
  • Want more sparkle? Add mini rhinestones for a 3D, bedazzled finish.

Things to keep in mind

 
fashion trendsfashion
Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Polka dots are the latest print to hit your nails
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe