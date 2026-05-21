Portable handheld mini fans are summer’s “it” accessory; here's why

Oversized sunglasses and linen shirts are no longer the only summer essentials. Step outside on a hot day, and you’ll spot sleek, matte-finish mini fans everywhere, carried like smartphones to survive the heat.

What once used to be cheap, brightly coloured plastic gadgets have now had a complete makeover(Gemini AI(AI generated for representational purpose only))

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Portable handheld mini fans have quickly become this summer’s “it” accessory.

What once used to be cheap, brightly coloured plastic gadgets have now had a complete makeover. Today’s versions are minimalist, stylish, and premium, designed to look as good as they feel. Here is a simple guide to this summer’s coolest trend and how to pick the right one for you.

Why has it become a summer essential?

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{{^usCountry}} With temperatures soaring past 40°C, a personal fan has become less of a luxury and more of an everyday essential for anyone travelling or spending time outdoors. But what made them a fashion statement was the design. Instead of loud, neon plastics, brands are now making them in chic pastel shades with high-performance technology. Plus, they slip easily into a handbag, sit neatly on an office desk, and resemble premium gadgets more than basic cooling devices. From TV and film sets to the red carpet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With temperatures soaring past 40°C, a personal fan has become less of a luxury and more of an everyday essential for anyone travelling or spending time outdoors. But what made them a fashion statement was the design. Instead of loud, neon plastics, brands are now making them in chic pastel shades with high-performance technology. Plus, they slip easily into a handbag, sit neatly on an office desk, and resemble premium gadgets more than basic cooling devices. From TV and film sets to the red carpet {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The trend for premium mini-fans first took off on film and television sets, where they quickly became essential for drying sweat, preventing heavy studio makeup from melting under hot lights and helping actors stay cool in restrictive costumes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trend for premium mini-fans first took off on film and television sets, where they quickly became essential for drying sweat, preventing heavy studio makeup from melting under hot lights and helping actors stay cool in restrictive costumes. {{/usCountry}}

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Star Hudson Williams stole the spotlight at the 2026 Oscars red carpet by turning a simple portable fan into a high-fashion statement

Recently, the series Heated Rivalry’s breakout star Hudson Williams stole the spotlight at the 2026 Oscars red carpet by turning a simple portable fan into a high-fashion statement. Amid a reported 27-degree heatwave in Los Angeles, the actor arrived in a Balenciaga tuxedo, Bulgari brooch and a modest $20 (approx ₹2000) handheld fan.

A must-have for summer weddings

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Handheld mini fans are now a common sight at summer weddings. Delhi-based entrepreneur Bhagya Sawhney, who married in late April, even carried one during his baraat and handed them out to guests as well. He shares, “To keep guests comfortable during scorching outdoor rituals, we handed out these fans - it was super cool, saved makeup from melting, and kept everyone looking fresh for photographs.”

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Wedding planner Vandana Sachdev shares, “It started as a practical thing, but over the last couple of years, we’ve seen it shift completely. We now ensure the fans are integrated into the wedding’s colour palette and aesthetic, often customised with the couple’s name or a little motif. For our destination weddings in Thailand, we wouldn’t do a baraat without them now.”

A quick buyer’s guide: What to look for

“Before you buy a cheap fan online, you must check three basic features so you don’t end up with something that breaks in two days,” shares tech influencer Ashutosh who goes by the Instagram handle breaklessunboxing.

1. Look for a battery with a power between 2,000 and 4,000 mAh. A 2,000 mAh battery typically offers about four to six hours of cooling on a single charge. Anything less may run out before you even finish your commute.

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2. Look for fans that mention a brushless (or BLDC) motor. This matters because they operate quietly.

3. Make sure it uses a standard Type-C charger. That way, you don’t have to carry an extra cable around.

New standout features

The latest mini fans do way more than just spin. If you are looking for the most advanced features, keep an eye out for these two key upgrades:

The ice-pad feature: Premium fans now feature a small metal circle at the centre that becomes ice-cold within seconds. You can press it directly against your neck or wrist for instant relief from the heat.

Hands-free neck fans: If you don’t want to hold a fan while carrying shopping bags, neck fans are a convenient alternative. Worn around the neck like a pair of high-tech headphones, they direct a steady stream of air upwards toward your face.

Where to buy?

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BFF Personal Hand Fan with IceTouch on Nuuk ( ₹2,700)

Shark ChillPill on Amazon ( ₹14,534)

TORRAS COOLiFy Air Neck Fan on Amazon ( ₹26,999)

JisuLIfe Portable Neck Fan Life5 on JisuLife India ( ₹5,999)

Mini Portable Handheld Fan on Sevenaire ( ₹3,999)

Zovo Portable Ice Cooling Fan on Amazon ( ₹2,999)

OLV Mini Portable Hand Fan on Amazon ( ₹3,999)

Dyson’s HushJet Mini Cool, priced at around ₹9,200, is yet to be available in India but is currently on sale in select global markets (if you have friends or family travelling abroad, ask them to get it for you!)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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