Ranveer Singh's best looks: From dapper styles to experimental fits

Ranveer Singh in a white blazer set paired with a mauve tee(Photo: Instagram)

Keeping things strictly in the muted zone, the actor paired an off-white linen and wool blend blazer set from Zegna with a mauve taupe-hued tee. He completed the look with white sneakers, a slinky gold chain and tinted sunglasses. Emulate the style for a daytime cocktail party by finding a pair of pants with a fabric belt for a polished finish.

Striped type

Ranveer Singh in a white satin shirt with puffed sleeves and pinstriped trousers (Photo: Instagram)

Dripping sensual yet alluring energy, Singh knows how to play his cards well in a timeless black-and-white look. The partially unbuttoned white satin shirt with puffed sleeves from French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent and the pinstriped trousers from luxury fashion house Celine make an effortlessly sauve statement.

Rainbow reign

Ranveer Singh in a funky rainbow-coloured distressed jeans and an oversized white graphic tee(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Night out with the boys? Add a tinge of cowboy to style? Take a leaf from Singh’s colourful wardrobe. Pair the funky rainbow-coloured distressed jeans with knit patchwork from Who Decides War, with an oversized white graphic tee, yellow sneakers and layered necklaces.

Get it right in all white

Ranveer Singh in a head-to-toe white look featuring a sleeveless turtleneck top, a light blazer and pant set (Photo: Instagram)

Heading to a party with your mates over the weekend? Steal the show in a head-to-toe white look from luxury fashion house Dior, featuring a sleeveless turtleneck top, a light blazer and pant set in a light and calming hue. Accessorise with a pair of white platform shoes, black sunnies and add a diamond stud earring for a fun look.

Classic foot forward

Ranveer Singh in a well-tailored black pantsuit set (Photo: Instagram)

Don’t want to go down the experimental route for a wedding? Stick to the classics like Singh, who chose a well-tailored black pantsuit set from designer Gaurav Gupta. On a rather unconventional note, slide into a pair of suede boots for a sharp look.