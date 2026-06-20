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    Royal Ascot’s hat-tastic style takes over

    At Royal Ascot, the horses may race, but it is the fashion that truly steals the show. 

    Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 6:49 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    If there’s one event on the British social calendar where fashion rivals the main attraction, it’s Royal Ascot — a five-day horse racing festival held every June near London. Dating back to 1711, the event draws thousands of visitors, including members of the royal family, but it’s not just about the races. It’s equally known for its strict dress codes and spectacular style statements.

    (L-R) Fashion designer Isabell Kristensen and other racegoers donned spectacular headwear
    (L-R) Fashion designer Isabell Kristensen and other racegoers donned spectacular headwear

    One of the biggest highlights? The hats. From elegant wide-brimmed pieces to playful, over-the-top creations, headwear is a must — especially for women. While the most exclusive enclosures stick to formal, traditional styles, other sections allow for far more creativity, leading to a parade of bold, quirky and sometimes gravity-defying designs.

    Here's a look at some of the standout hats from the Royal Ascot.

    Over the years, Royal Ascot has become as much a showcase of millinery artistry as it is a sporting event, with attendees using hats to express personality, humour and high fashion — all in one unforgettable display.

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