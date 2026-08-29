Sarita Handa named Most Stylish Textile Artist at Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2026

For over three decades, Sarita Handa has championed the beauty of Indian craftsmanship, transforming traditional textile techniques into a sophisticated design language for contemporary homes. Her eponymous label, founded in 1992, has grown from an export-led enterprise into a celebrated lifestyle brand spanning textiles, furniture, décor and artefacts.

Sarita Handa's approach to luxury has always been rooted in craftsmanship rather than excess.

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A keen eye for aesthetics and a deep-rooted love for India’s craft traditions have remained central to Handa’s journey. The wife of an army officer, she travelled extensively across the country, where she developed an appreciation for its diverse domestic textile techniques. What began as a personal fascination soon evolved into a larger vision — to take Indian textiles to the world while creating a renewed appreciation for the country’s rich craft heritage.

Handa put her life savings into establishing Sarita Handa Exports Pvt. Ltd. in 1992, building the brand with an unwavering focus on craftsmanship and quality. Her early export business went on to work with global names including William Sonoma, Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware. In 2012, she expanded into retail, bringing the Sarita Handa aesthetic to furniture, décor and artefacts.

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{{^usCountry}} Her approach to luxury has always been rooted in craftsmanship rather than excess. “The word luxury is being re-defined as something that is handcrafted, indigenous, and conscious of the environment,” she has said, reflecting a design philosophy that places Indian techniques, thoughtful consumption and enduring quality at its core. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her approach to luxury has always been rooted in craftsmanship rather than excess. “The word luxury is being re-defined as something that is handcrafted, indigenous, and conscious of the environment,” she has said, reflecting a design philosophy that places Indian techniques, thoughtful consumption and enduring quality at its core. {{/usCountry}}

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The brand’s evolution has also kept pace with the changing Indian consumer. From its online retail launch in 2020 to an exclusive online furniture collection the following year, Sarita Handa continued to explore new ways of making considered design more accessible. In 2022, the brand introduced Sarita Handa NOW, a sprawling 11,000 sq ft concept store in New Delhi, offering an immersive experience centred on contemporary Indian living.

Today, with experiential stores across Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Ahmedabad, Handa’s influence extends beyond products. Her work also carries a strong social purpose, with the brand focusing on educating and upskilling women from less privileged sections of society.

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It is this enduring commitment to Indian textiles, craftsmanship and conscious luxury that makes Sarita Handa a deserving recipient of the ‘Hindustan Times Most Stylish Textile Artist’ award, with India Sotheby’s International Realty as the Luxury Partner — celebrating a woman who has spent more than three decades making heritage feel contemporary, relevant and beautifully lived-in.