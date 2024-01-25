Sex and the City’s $5 skirt sold for $52K at an auction

True-blue fans of the show Sex and the City (SATC) won’t ever forget the iconic skirt worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the opening credits. Carrie Bradshaw donning her iconic tutu skirt in 2008's 'Sex and the City.'. PHOTO: COLLECTION CHRISTOPHEL/HOME BOX OFFICE/NEW LINE CINEMA

The piece, which was originally sourced by costume designer Patricia Field for just $5 ( ₹415) from a New York City garment district, was recently sold for $52,000 (approx. ₹43,22,370) at Julien’s Auctions.

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker

Also known as tutu, the skirt was estimated to have fetched between $8,000 and $12,000. The garment made a comeback in the 2008 SATC film in a scene where Parker cleans her closet.

The iconic skirt was also one of the biggest earners in the auction, featuring items spanning “from the Golden Age of Hollywood to today's trendsetting celebrities and influencers."