Sobhita Dhulipala engaged to Naga Chaitanya! Explore the cultural significance behind the flowers adorning her hair

In a heartwarming update, fashion icon Sobhita Dhulipala and Telugu star Naga Chaitanya's engagement has been confirmed by none other than proud father and soon-to-be father-in-law, Nagarjuna Akkineni on X. The photos capture the joyous couple alongside a beaming Nagarjuna, and while we adore these touching family moments, we can't help but be mesmerised by the pretty floral adornments in Sobhita's hair. The flowers worn by Sobhita in her engagement photos with Chaitanya

Speaking about the symbolic meaning behind the flowers in her saree and hair, fashion maestro Manish Malhotra penned a message on his Instagram saying, “Draped in a medley of textile specially sourced from the weaving communities of Andhra Pradesh, Sobhita was keen that this personal moment reflect her roots as well as pay homage to its rich traditions. She is wearing Uppada silk (from the region Uppada, Andhra Pradesh) in the golden blush colour of the Kanakaambaram, a traditional temple flower commonly worn in the hair by Telugu women as well as the eternal Padmam (lotus).”

Origins and migration

The gorgeous kanakambaram flowers adorning Sobhita's hair are also known as firecracker flowers. An interesting thing about this flower is the fact that despite being rooted in years of South Indian heritage and culture, the plant is not native to India. It made its way to India from other temperate regions such as Ethiopia and Sri Lanka, through historical trade routes and migration patterns that date back centuries.

The gorgeous kanakambaram flowers (Shutterstock)

Cultural significance

These flowers are often used to add a pleasing aesthetic value to religious celebrations like temple rituals and offerings to God, embedding them into the cultural fabric of the region. Many South Indian brides also like to adorn their hair with these flowers on their wedding day — the popular sentiment is that it's more than just a bridal accessory, instead acting like a symbol of love and enduring tradition.

Many South Indian brides also like to adorn their hair with these flowers(Shutterstock)

The history of the kanakambaram flower is a testament to the rich tapestry of cultural exchange and adaptation. Whether adorning a bride or selling by the kilo, this flower continues to hold a cherished place in the hearts and heritage of South India.