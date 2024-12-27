Step up your party look with these makeup trends

As the countdown begins, it’s time to bring your makeup A-game to the New Year’s Eve party. Whether you’re hitting the dance floor or enjoying an intimate gathering, these trendy makeup ideas will ensure all eyes are on you. From vibrant hues to dazzling finishes, here’s how to let your makeup do the talking: From vibrant hues to dazzling finishes, here’s how to let your makeup do the talking.

Vivid inner corner glam

Turn heads with a splash of colour on the inner corners of your eyes. Zendaya’s take on this trend, with her vivid purple accents, demonstrates how a small detail can transform a look. Swap your usual highlighter for bold hues like electric purple, teal, or metallic pink to add a striking pop of vibrancy. Pair it with a sleek winged eyeliner and a nude lip to balance the look. Pro tip: Keep the rest of your eye makeup subtle to let the corners shine.

Doll blush

For a flushed look, take inspo from Tamannah to achieve a fresh, youthful glow with rosy, doll-like blush. Blend a vibrant pink or peach blush high on your cheekbones and onto your temples for a lifted effect. For extra sparkle, add a hint of shimmer to your blush or top it off with a soft highlighter. Pair it with glossy lips to complete this sweet vibe.

Vinyl lips

Red lips are a classic, but Selena Gomez takes them to the next level with a glossy, high-shine finish. Her lips pop against her sleek black ensemble, creating a show-stopping effect. To get this look, exfoliate your lips for smoothness, then outline with a matching lip liner. Apply a vibrant red lipstick and top it off with a layer of clear gloss for that lacquered finish. Keep your eyes and cheeks understated to let the lips shine.

Glossy lids and inner conner glam are having a moment.

Glossy lids

Glossy lids are having a moment, and Hailey Bieber’s dewy eyelids are proof of how stunning they can look. The subtle shine on her eyes adds dimension and softness to her features. Achieve this by applying a neutral eyeshadow base, then gently pat a clear gloss over your lids. For extra definition, add a touch of mascara and keep the rest of your makeup minimal. This look is perfect for someone who wants to keep it fresh yet eye-catching.

Espresso martini eyes

Dark, smoky eyes with hints of bronze and gold—this look is rich, sultry, and perfect for the New Year’s vibe. The espresso martini inspiration brings warmth and drama to your gaze. Start by blending deep brown shadow into your crease, then layer a shimmering gold on your eyelids. Smudge a dark eyeliner along the lash lines and finish with voluminous lashes. Pair this look with a nude or soft pink lip to balance the intensity.