Suiting up: Marc Jacobs open to styling Luigi Mangione for court

Acclaimed American fashion designer Marc Jacobs revealed he would happily style Luigi Mangione, the accused in the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, for his upcoming court appearances.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs revealed he would happily style Luigi Mangione, the accused in the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, for his upcoming court appearances (Photo: Instagram)

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The topic came up during an August 2026 appearance on Variety’s Lie Detector Test series, where the interviewer noted Jacobs’ long history of high-profile courtroom clients, including Winona Ryder, Lil’ Kim, and Courtney Love.

When asked if he would consider dressing Mangione for his trial, Jacobs responded with a simple “yes”.

However, the icon conceded that the high-profile defendant might not even need a wardrobe refresh.

Admitting that Mangione has managed to look sharp behind bars entirely on his own, Jacobs agreed that Luigi is already a “trendsetter” referencing the viral frenzy that broke out when fans rushed to buy a maroon sweater identical to the one Mangione wore during a court hearing.