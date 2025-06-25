We're getting lazy after going quiet! Lazy luxury — Summer 2025's chicest new aesthetic

Quiet luxury's been on it's way out and with good reason. Let lazy luxury take over your wardrobe this Summer: How to get it just right!(Photos: Instagram/bellahadid, sabrinacarpenter)

For those who naturally gravitated towards the aesthetic — minimalist vibe, chic pieces, clean cuts — it wasn't a phase, it was a way of life. But for the third-fourth copy epidemic that boomed on Instagram, shoving hoards of blah-ness down everyone's throats, the exclusivity of quiet luxury took quite the hit. What most newcomers in the playing field of the aesthetic didn't get, was that quiet luxury was never about putting yourself in a exclusively all-neutrals beige box and making sure none of your jewellery clashed. It was about elevating the styling of timeless pieces — a key point most of the internet missed.

Well, the appeal is waning because the fascination was fleeting. But as it goes, nothing on the internet, especially the digitally-fueled fashion-scape, actually dies. It just mutates. And for once, this mutation seems like it could actually encourage space for marrying trending aesthetics with personal (not personified) style.

Say hello to lazy luxury

Think relaxed fits, casual throws, a detail or two to define your frame — but letting the silhouette (and the vibes) just flow. Lazy luxury is quiet luxury's cousin for sure, but it's a little more tough to template this one. And in the world of styling, that's a GREAT thing.

Let us explain. A crisp white shirt, tailored pants and a knotted sweater over the shoulders may have been a quiet luxury staple; but with loud luxury, the silhouettes stand less defined. It could be a co-ord with whimsical seams, it could be a sheath dress falling off your shoulders, or may be even a pair of seriously oversized pants that cinch just right at the waist?

Is colour allowed? Yes! Can you experiment with kitschy details? Absolutely! Lazy luxury is all about achieving that delicate balance between the quiet and the loud in a way which honours your personal sense of style — the one you were trying to make sense of, long before Instagram told you what to wear.

The easiest way to encapsulate the core vibe of lazy luxury is to channel what you'd wear to an expensive beachside vacation. Your yacht fits, what you'd lounge in by the pool or what you'd throw on (remember: casually but intentionally) for a leisurely walk around the resort property. You're getting the drift. If you're itching for some visual cues, Daisy Edgar-Jones' Gucci Lido campaign is a great place to start.

Last notes? Don't ape. Curate.