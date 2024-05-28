Summer normcore: 5 Ways to style your white jeans

White jeans pack such a covet factor in summer! They're every girl's go-to wardrobe essential in the hot season and look cool (while also looking hot). White denims are versatile and pair well with a T-shirt as much as with a cool shirt in a print or solid colour. What's more, with a few smart tweaks, this makes for a look that can take you from day to night.



Here are ways to style your white denims right

White's right: How to ace your white denim look this season (Shutterstock)

You can't go wrong with a classic polka dot shirt (Shutterstock)



Do the polka

Polka dots are a classic; you can't go wrong with them. Go with a white shirt with black or blue dots or try a peppy yellow shirt with white dots, this is a casual-meets-smart look that makes the transition from day to evening. Style it with a white bag.

White sneakers pay a complete ode to summer (Shutterstock)

White sneakers

A pair of white sneakers has moved form sporty to glam over the last few years and they absolutely enhance your white denim look. The shoes offer a playful vibes that meets business luncheon, day-about-town, movie date or practically anything else.



Drop some serious swag with a studded belt over your white jeans(Shutterstock)

Chunky belts

Belts make for a functional and statement-making accessory and they can accentuate white jeans perfectly. Go for a biker chic look with a black belt and silver studs, grab a chain belt that adds a touch of glam to the ensemble or just grab an embroidered boho belt, for a cool, sassy vibe.

Peppy and vibrant, neon accessories rev up the daytime look (Shutterstock)



Add some neon

White offers a complete style canvas so have fun with bright accessories. Neon can swing the game your way as its peppy and goes well with this neutral hue. Combine neon heels with a pop colour purse in plain or textured material







Tone-on-tone

To elevate the look further, pair your white jeans with another white or cream top for a tone-on-tone style. It adds elegance to the look.