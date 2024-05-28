 Summer normcore: 5 Ways to style your white jeans - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Summer normcore: 5 Ways to style your white jeans

By Ismat Tahseen
May 28, 2024 01:23 PM IST

Have a hot, haute summer with these cool fashion tips.

White jeans pack such a covet factor in summer! They're every girl's go-to wardrobe essential in the hot season and look cool (while also looking hot). White denims are versatile and pair well with a T-shirt as much as with a cool shirt in a print or solid colour. What's more, with a few smart tweaks, this makes for a look that can take you from day to night.

Here are ways to style your white denims right
 

White's right: How to ace your white denim look this season (Shutterstock)
White's right: How to ace your white denim look this season (Shutterstock)

You can't go wrong with a classic polka dot shirt (Shutterstock)
You can't go wrong with a classic polka dot shirt (Shutterstock)


Do the polka
Polka dots are a classic; you can't go wrong with them. Go with a white shirt with black or blue dots or try a peppy yellow shirt with white dots, this is a casual-meets-smart look that makes the transition from day to evening. Style it with a white bag.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

White sneakers pay a complete ode to summer (Shutterstock)
White sneakers pay a complete ode to summer (Shutterstock)

 

White sneakers
A pair of white sneakers has moved form sporty to glam over the last few years and they absolutely enhance your white denim look. The shoes offer a playful vibes that meets business luncheon, day-about-town, movie date or practically anything else.
 

Drop some serious swag with a studded belt over your white jeans(Shutterstock)
Drop some serious swag with a studded belt over your white jeans(Shutterstock)

Chunky belts
Belts make for a functional and statement-making accessory and they can accentuate white jeans perfectly. Go for a biker chic look with a black belt and silver studs, grab a chain belt that adds a touch of glam to the ensemble or just grab an embroidered boho belt, for a cool, sassy vibe.

 

Peppy and vibrant, neon accessories rev up the daytime look (Shutterstock)
Peppy and vibrant, neon accessories rev up the daytime look (Shutterstock)


Add some neon
White offers a complete style canvas so have fun with bright accessories. Neon can swing the game your way as its peppy and goes well with this neutral hue. Combine neon heels with a pop colour purse in plain or textured material



Tone-on-tone
To elevate the look further, pair your white jeans with another white or cream top for a tone-on-tone style. It adds elegance to the look.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Summer normcore: 5 Ways to style your white jeans
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On