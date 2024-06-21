Summering in a splash of vibrant nails

After glazed and chrome nails dominated the manicure scene last year, it’s time to embrace fun and bright manicure styles. Nail artist Annie Gonsalves says, “You can mix things up by incorporating the classic summer nail options like tropical-inspired designs with palm leaves or pineapple motifs, nautical themes with navy blue and white stripes or anchors into your manicure. Simple yet elegant nude nails with a glossy finish are also a current favourite.” Featuring translucent, jelly-like finish, these nails add a playful vibe to your manicure(Photo: Instagram)

On the other hand, nail artist Neelam Jaiswal says, “With summer, people usually prefer light-coloured nail art. They choose French tips or ombre nails in pastel colours.” Let these expert-approved manicure ideas serve as a mood board for creating a statement this summer.

Pretty in pastel ombré

For pastel ombré nails, consider combining shades like blush pink, pale yellow, light blue and mint green (Photo: Instagram)

If there is one thing that will never not be relevant for summer manis, it is pastel nails. Gonsalves says, “For pastel ombré nails, consider combining shades like blush pink, pale yellow, light blue and mint green for a dreamy and soft look. You can also add subtle shimmer or glitter for extra dimension.” Soft pastel gradients allow to blend two shades together on one nail seamlessly or you can do it from the deepest shade and move to the lighter sphere of the same hue.

Floral frenchie

Opt for minimal and micro floral French tip designs that can sit elegantly on your nails in soft and light colours(Photo: Instagram)

Floral fashion for summer might not be groundbreaking but floral French manis have proven to be! Opt for minimal and micro floral French tip designs that can sit elegantly on your nails in soft and light colours. Use a clear or nude pink shade for your base colour.

Go green

Like model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber, replace the usual blues with the glow-in-the-dark green nails (Photo: Instagram)

Replace the usual blues with the glow-in-the-dark green nails as model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber did recently. While the bright green is having a moment, you can replace it with olive, vivid, verdant, pastel, mint or zesty lime shades of green. Try the hue via accent nails, swirl style, French tips or simply in a solid single colour.

Butter yellow

Ditch the brighter shades and opt for an elegant butter yellow hue(Photo: Instagram)

A yellow manicure can act as an instant mood booster. Ditch the brighter shades and opt for an elegant pastel hue. Popularly called as butter manis by singer Selena Gomez’s manicurist, Tom Bachik, it screams summer. It can also be carried off with your workwear wardrobe.

Aura magic

Aura nails are all the rage this season(Photo: Instagram)

After gaining popularity on TikTok last year, aura nails are all the rage this season. With new shades, colour combinations and 3D effects, this manicure borrows aesthetic from the Y2K era. It may look difficult to achieve, but it’s just two easy steps. First, paint your nails in a preferred base shade. Then, dab your aura shade to the centre of the nail using a makeup sponge and voila, you are done!

Jelly joy

Jelly nails allow you to wear summery colours with a twist(Photo: Instagram)

Taking inspiration from the ’90s, jelly nails allow you to wear summery colours with a twist — think lip gloss on your nails. Featuring translucent, jelly-like finish, these nails add a playful vibe to your manicure. Jaiswal explains, ”Add two to three drops of nail colour on a clear base coat. Mix it a bit and your jelly polish is ready.”