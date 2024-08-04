Take style notes from these celebs to don denim redefined for monsoon
With the pitter-patter of rain, one may naturally stay away from denim pants but this season, look at the cotton twill fabric in a different silhouette
Werk it in corpcore
Take a leaf from actor Alia Bhatt’s stylebook and don a denim bodycon dress for your 9 to 5. It also makes for a perfect day-to-night fit and can be simply styled with black kitten heels.
Corset cover
With an off-shoulder corset denim top like actor Kriti Sanon, your date night outfit is sorted. You can style it with a maxi skirt or a mini skirt to amp up the classic look.
Jacket FTW
Heading for a weekend getaway? Carry a light denim jacket with a puffed sleeve like Rakul Preet Singh to elevate your basic look in a jiffy. Nothing goes wrong with a white tank top, black shorts and the jacket combination.
Flirty fun
Blending the bubble hemline trend with the denim fabric, emulate actor Sharvari’s style in a bubble puff-sleeved denim dress that’s apt for the season and ranks high on the stylish factor. Pair it with white gumboots to make a fashion-forward statement.
Slit sway
For a day out running errands or brunch with the gals, choose a denim slit skirt like actor Pooja Hegde to make a stylish appearance. Wear a tight-fitting top to ensure the skirt takes the limelight.
Dress it up
For a more dressy event, slip into a denim co-ord set like actor Shriya Pilgaonkar. With a collared sleeveless top and pleated full-length skirt, you will be grabbing eyeballs as you make an entrance. You can also replace the skirt with a midi. Soft curls and dewy makeup to finish.
Styling inputs
- One can wear an A-line denim skirt which is calf or knee length as per personal choice with a nice cotton shirt tucked in.
- For a double denim look, opt for a denim dress or denim jumpsuit, or a denim shirt with a pair of denim shorts.
- In workwear, style a denim blazer with a tank top and short skirt or denim waistcoat with a fitted dark colour skirt.
Inputs by stylist Sameer Katariya