Take style notes from these celebs to don denim redefined for monsoon

Take a leaf from actor Alia Bhatt’s stylebook and don a denim bodycon dress for your 9 to 5. It also makes for a perfect day-to-night fit and can be simply styled with black kitten heels.

Corset cover

With an off-shoulder corset denim top like actor Kriti Sanon, your date night outfit is sorted(Photo: Instagram)

With an off-shoulder corset denim top like actor Kriti Sanon, your date night outfit is sorted. You can style it with a maxi skirt or a mini skirt to amp up the classic look.

Jacket FTW

Heading for a weekend getaway? Carry a light denim jacket with a puffed sleeve like Rakul Preet Singh to elevate your basic look in a jiffy. Nothing goes wrong with a white tank top, black shorts and the jacket combination.

Flirty fun

Blending the bubble hemline trend with the denim fabric, emulate actor Sharvari’s style in a bubble puff-sleeved denim dress that’s apt for the season and ranks high on the stylish factor. Pair it with white gumboots to make a fashion-forward statement.

Slit sway

For a day out running errands or brunch with the gals, choose a denim slit skirt like actor Pooja Hegde to make a stylish appearance. Wear a tight-fitting top to ensure the skirt takes the limelight.

Dress it up

For a more dressy event, slip into a denim co-ord set like actor Shriya Pilgaonkar. With a collared sleeveless top and pleated full-length skirt, you will be grabbing eyeballs as you make an entrance. You can also replace the skirt with a midi. Soft curls and dewy makeup to finish.

Styling inputs

One can wear an A-line denim skirt which is calf or knee length as per personal choice with a nice cotton shirt tucked in.

For a double denim look, opt for a denim dress or denim jumpsuit, or a denim shirt with a pair of denim shorts.

In workwear, style a denim blazer with a tank top and short skirt or denim waistcoat with a fitted dark colour skirt.

Inputs by stylist Sameer Katariya