Take style notes from these celebs to don denim redefined for monsoon

With the pitter-patter of rain, one may naturally stay away from denim pants but this season, look at the cotton twill fabric in a different silhouette

Werk it in corpcore

With an off-shoulder corset denim top like actor Kriti Sanon, your date night outfit is sorted(Photo: Instagram)
A denim dress makes for a perfect day-to-night fit (Photo: Instagram)
A denim dress makes for a perfect day-to-night fit (Photo: Instagram)

Take a leaf from actor Alia Bhatt’s stylebook and don a denim bodycon dress for your 9 to 5. It also makes for a perfect day-to-night fit and can be simply styled with black kitten heels.

Corset cover

With an off-shoulder corset denim top like actor Kriti Sanon, your date night outfit is sorted(Photo: Instagram)

With an off-shoulder corset denim top like actor Kriti Sanon, your date night outfit is sorted. You can style it with a maxi skirt or a mini skirt to amp up the classic look.

Jacket FTW

Carry a light denim jacket with a puffed sleeve like Rakul Preet Singh to elevate your basic look in a jiffy(Photo: Instagram)

Heading for a weekend getaway? Carry a light denim jacket with a puffed sleeve like Rakul Preet Singh to elevate your basic look in a jiffy. Nothing goes wrong with a white tank top, black shorts and the jacket combination.

Flirty fun

Marry the bubble hemline trend with the denim fabric and emulate actor Sharvari’s style in a bubble puff-sleeved denim dress(Photo: Instagram)

Blending the bubble hemline trend with the denim fabric, emulate actor Sharvari’s style in a bubble puff-sleeved denim dress that’s apt for the season and ranks high on the stylish factor. Pair it with white gumboots to make a fashion-forward statement.

Slit sway

For a day out running errands or brunch with the gals, choose a denim slit skirt like actor Pooja Hegde (Photo: Instagram)

For a day out running errands or brunch with the gals, choose a denim slit skirt like actor Pooja Hegde to make a stylish appearance. Wear a tight-fitting top to ensure the skirt takes the limelight.

Dress it up

For a more dressy event, slip into a denim co-ord set like actor Shriya Pilgaonkar(Photo: Instagram)

For a more dressy event, slip into a denim co-ord set like actor Shriya Pilgaonkar. With a collared sleeveless top and pleated full-length skirt, you will be grabbing eyeballs as you make an entrance. You can also replace the skirt with a midi. Soft curls and dewy makeup to finish.

Styling inputs

  • One can wear an A-line denim skirt which is calf or knee length as per personal choice with a nice cotton shirt tucked in.
  • For a double denim look, opt for a denim dress or denim jumpsuit, or a denim shirt with a pair of denim shorts.
  • In workwear, style a denim blazer with a tank top and short skirt or denim waistcoat with a fitted dark colour skirt.

Inputs by stylist Sameer Katariya

