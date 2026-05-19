The 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards just brought turquoise jewellery back on the red carpet; take a look

The 2026 ACM Awards, held on May 17 in Las Vegas, may have celebrated country music’s biggest stars, but on the red carpet, turquoise stole the spotlight. The vibrant blue-green stone appeared everywhere throughout the night, from bold western belts and statement neckties to delicate jewellery accents. Seen on both country legends and newer stars, the trend felt like a modern revival of the bohemian 2016 aesthetic, bringing a playful pop to lace gowns, festival-inspired looks, and western styling. By the end of the night, one thing was clear: turquoise is officially back.

Preston Northrop

Turquoise jewellery makes a comeback

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Country singer-songwriter Preston Northrop leaned into the rugged aesthetic, pairing a rich maroon shirt and classic wide-brimmed hat with a statement turquoise necktie and matching belt. The vibrant stones provided a sharp, colourful contrast to his traditional trousers and boots.

Preston Northrop

Hannah White

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{{^usCountry}} Bringing a touch of sunshine to the carpet, Americana artist and songwriter Hannah White stunned in a butter-yellow strapless dress that perfectly complemented her golden waves. She elevated the look with an unexpected pop of colour, accessorising with a silver-set turquoise bracelet and matching earrings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bringing a touch of sunshine to the carpet, Americana artist and songwriter Hannah White stunned in a butter-yellow strapless dress that perfectly complemented her golden waves. She elevated the look with an unexpected pop of colour, accessorising with a silver-set turquoise bracelet and matching earrings. {{/usCountry}}

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Hannah White

{{^usCountry}} Duck Hodges {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Duck Hodges {{/usCountry}}

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Proving that turquoise isn't just for casual wear, former NFL quarterback Duck Hodges gave his classic black and white tuxedo a Western twist. The highlight of his formal ensemble was a unique necktie featuring a massive turquoise stone, blending red-carpet elegance with ranch-inspired heritage.

Duck Hodges with wife Lainey Wilson

Alison Victoria

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Interior designer Alison Victoria gave her delicate lace pantsuit a tough, artisanal edge. She layered the romantic look with a heavy turquoise necklace and a curated stack of turquoise rings, proving that the stone is the ultimate tool for adding texture to tonal outfits.

Alison Victoria

Avery Anna

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Leaning into the monochromatic trend, country-pop breakout artist Avery Anna paired her sky-blue lace dress with a suite of turquoise jewellery. By mixing the soft pastel of her gown with the saturated hue of her turquoise rings and earrings, she created a cohesive, water-inspired look that was easily one of the night's most ethereal moments.

Avery Anna

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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