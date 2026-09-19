The bedazzling trend finds a new canvas on your nails

Forget keeping it minimal, nails are getting the jewellery treatment. From delicate crystals and pearls to OTT charms and 3D embellishments, bedazzled manicures are turning fingertips into tiny statement accessories. With celebrities embracing such as Janhvi Kapoor, Kylie Jenner, and Sabrina Carpenter, the trend is making its way from red carpets and social feeds to salon chairs, just in time for the festive and wedding season.

(L-R) Ananya Panday, Sabrina Carpenter

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The trend is getting bigger

Vedika Patel, co-founder, Pixie Nails, Kolhapur says at least 50% of her clients seek bedazzled nails. She tells us, “They find it more exciting to play around with crystals, pearls, charms and 3D details rather than a plain colour. These numbers could rise during peak wedding and festive seasons, when people are specifically looking for more statement, occasion-focused nail designs.”

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What to ask at the salon

{{^usCountry}} Before getting bedazzled nails, Namika Kant, Technical Expert, Envi Salon, recommends discussing the following with your nail artist. Beyond sharing picture inspirations with the nail technician, here’s what you must know: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before getting bedazzled nails, Namika Kant, Technical Expert, Envi Salon, recommends discussing the following with your nail artist. Beyond sharing picture inspirations with the nail technician, here’s what you must know: {{/usCountry}}

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The embellishments: You can play with rhinestones, crystals, pearls, metallic charms and other 3D embellishments depending on the look you want.

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The placement: Decide whether you want a few strategically placed stones, an accent nail or a fully bedazzled set.

The nail shape and length: Ask your nail artist which shape and length will work best with your chosen design. Wider shapes allow more gems on the nail.

The durability: Smaller, well-secured stones can generally stay put for the duration of a manicure, while larger or heavier 3D charms may loosen sooner with regular wear. Ask your nail artist what to expect based on your specific design and your lifestyle

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How to DIY at home

“​​If you’re trying bedazzled nails at home, I’d suggest starting with a simple design instead of going all out at once. The most important thing is to make sure the embellishments are secured properly, because if they’re not they can easily catch on your hair or clothes,” says Patel.

Prep: Clean, shape and gently buff your nails.Apply a base coat, followed by two thin layers of your chosen nail colour. Let the polish dry and decide where you want the embellishments to sit.

Plan: You can opt for nail gems (easily available on e-commerce platforms). If you are opting for craft gems, cut it out to your desired size. You can also use sparkling polish to create a dotted bedazzled effect.

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Place: Use tweezers or a wax-tipped nail tool to position rhinestones, pearls or charms.

Secure: Apply top coat carefully around smaller stones. Avoid covering larger crystals completely so they retain their shine.

Pro tip - For better durability, avoid hot water, harsh cleaning products and picking at the embellishments. Wear gloves while doing household work. Never use household or industrial glue on your nails, and stop using a product if it causes burning, swelling or irritation.