The clutch is back full circle, and it’s never looked sharper

Handbags are moving back into the hand. After seasons dominated by crossbodies and easy slings, the clutch is quietly reclaiming space. This shift feels familiar. In the 90s and early 2000s, envelope bags and compact minaudieres were styled this exact way - tucked under the arm or gripped in hand.

The clutch returns as a statement in control and contrast. (Images; Instagram)

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Back then, the clutch was the finishing touch to everything from red carpet gowns to low-rise denim and going-out tops. That same energy is making a comeback now, but with a more refined, considered edge.

Yashasvi J Mehlawat, fashion expert and celebrity fashion stylist, explains, "The 90s fashion was rooted in structure and clean lines, while the early 2000s leaned more maximal. Right now, we’re seeing a blend of both. That’s where clutches come in. Envelope styles, slouchy bags, even compact statement pieces - they’re all having a moment because they add that element of shape while still feeling effortless. And that effortless approach to styling is key right now. People are choosing statement accessories that reflect their personal aesthetic, whether that’s through beaded details, bold textures, or minimal, sculpted forms.”

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{{^usCountry}} How are celebrities styling the clutch? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How are celebrities styling the clutch? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla made a case for maximalism at a recent awards night, carrying not one but two statement pieces. One was a silver minaudiere-style Hermes Kelly 15, and the other was a vintage 2008 Chanel knotted clutch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla made a case for maximalism at a recent awards night, carrying not one but two statement pieces. One was a silver minaudiere-style Hermes Kelly 15, and the other was a vintage 2008 Chanel knotted clutch. {{/usCountry}}

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For promotions of Khoya Mahal, Aditi Rao Hydari paired a rich berry ensemble with an oversized Jimmy Choo bag, while Malaika Arora brought in after-hours glamour with a black sequinned clutch and halter-neck dress.

Aditi Rao Hydari glams up for the promotion of Khoya Mahal. (Credits: Instagram)

How clutches work across wardrobes?

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What makes the trend stick, though, is its versatility. Mira Kapoor showed how seamlessly it works with Indian wear, styling a short kurta set by Manish Malhotra with a coordinated pink Valentino clutch at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's third anniversary in Mumbai. And it’s not just womenswear. Ranveer Singh gave it his own spin as he stepped out with a sleek red Goyard pouch alongside a crisp white kurta in Jamnagar.

Ranveer Singh was spotted in Jamnagar in April 2026. (Credits: Yogen Shah)

Clutches as seen on the runway

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On the runway, Matthieu Blazy’s vision for Chanel leaned right into this shift. At the Fall/Winter 2026 showcase in March, classic Chanel codes were reworked with a sense of play. While tweed jackets and flap bags held their ground, it was the clutches that stood out. They were sleek and minimal, often punctuated by bold gold detailing. Some ditched the house’s signature quilting altogether, while others played with exaggerated proportions, high-shine textures, and unexpected shapes.

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Closer home, Anamika Khanna’s AK|OK line at Lakmē Fashion Week echoed a similar mood. The clothes were easy, layered, and fluid, and the accessories followed suit. One of the standout looks featured fur-detailed bags tucked firmly in hand. This shifted the styling and proved that the way you carry a bag can change the entire mood of a look.

How to style a clutch this season

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Ishita Saluja, personal stylist and image consultant, explains, "Pair a slim, structured clutch with relaxed tailoring or even denim for the day, and switch to textured or statement pieces with draped silhouettes for the evening.” The key, she adds, lies in contrast and control. “Balance proportions, avoid over-accessorising, and let the clutch stand out. The way you carry it matters too. Carrying it tucked under the arm or held in a firm grip feels effortless right now. Even with a simple outfit, it can become the focal point and change the entire look.”

(Written by Snigdha Oreya)

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