The grand express: Falguni Shane Peacock kick off couture week with high drama

Opening the Delhi schedule of the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week, in association with Nexxus New York, designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock set a high-energy tone at the Taj Palace.

A celebration of couture in its finest expression as Falguni Shane Peacock take the runway at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an FDCI Initiative (Photo: Instagram)

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Following the couture week’s initial offsite kickoff in Hyderabad, the Delhi opening brought the runway right back into the spotlight with pure drama.

Titled Le Grand Voyage, the collection took inspiration from the golden era of the Orient Express. It whisked the audience away on a imaginary journey across iconic global cultural hubs tracing a route through Rome, Paris, Morocco, and Egypt before anchoring home in India.

Instead of relying on literal travel prints, the designers captured the spirit of these historic cities through architectural nuance.

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{{^usCountry}} Renaissance arches, Byzantine mosaics, and classical plasterwork were subtly translated into the garments through dense crystal embellishments, hand-beaded embroidery, and sharp, structural cuts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Renaissance arches, Byzantine mosaics, and classical plasterwork were subtly translated into the garments through dense crystal embellishments, hand-beaded embroidery, and sharp, structural cuts. {{/usCountry}}

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The runway delivered Falguni Shane Peacock’s trademark maximalist glamour in full force.

For women, the lineup featured heavily encrusted lehengas paired with structured corset blouses, floor-sweeping sheer capes, feather trims, and sleek metallic sarees.

Menswear was equally striking, showcasing plush velvet sherwanis, tailored bandhgalas, and stand-out tapestry jackets detailed with intricate micro-crystal work.

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Moving seamlessly from soft champagnes and metallic bronzes to deep, dramatic jewel tones, the collection gave the Delhi crowd an unforgettable evening of high luxury.