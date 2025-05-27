The photo frame jewellery trend lets you wear your favourite memory

One wardrobe staple which has the power to enhance any outfit is accessories, and one that recently went viral is actor Nitanshi Goel's hair parandi veil at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Nitanshi Goel's photo frame hair parandi

The parandi featured small photo frames of female Bollywood actors hanging from the pearls. She wanted to honour the women who shaped Indian cinema, and it was her way of paying tribute to them.

The photo frames included photos of actors Madhubala, Nargis, Meena Kumari, Nutan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Rekha and Sridevi.

Another person who took up this trend, but in a more controversial way, was model Ruchi Gujjar, making her Cannes debut as she wore pendants of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face.

The internet was divided on this, nonetheless, it was still at par with the personalised jewellery trend. “The necklace is more than jewellery—it’s a symbol of strength, vision, and India’s rise on the world stage. By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honour our Prime Minister,” the model said proudly. One thing is clear: it was special to her.

Now, attaching frames to any accessory goes beyond just a trend, and it's now new. Remember the photo lockets in different shapes and sizes that people used to hang around their necks? This is just that, but with a modern and stylish approach.

This trend talks about personalisation on another level. Anything and everything you wear has a story to tell, and it should be personal to you.

Hair parandi veils are not the only accessory, however, that you can add to your look to make it extra special. There are rings, earrings and even kaleeras that people are looking at for that custom approach.

Custom-made rakhi with a photo frame inside by BeAbhika.

“Customisation has been a core offering since the very beginning because we believe that jewellery is a form of self-expression and not just a piece to wear,” says Madhulika Anchalia, co-founder of jewellery brand, BeAbhika, who created Nitanshi's hair parandi, adding, “These mini photo frames were an extension in that direction. While adding photos to products isn't new, we aimed to preserve the charm and nostalgia of vintage decorative photo frames with glass fronts—timeless keepsakes that continue to hold sentimental value even today.”

They offer a variety of products with photo frames embedded in them, including kaleere for weddings, rakhis and lumbas, and hair veils/parandis. “In future, we plan to design necklaces and bracelets with them and also experiment with some new categories,” she adds.

The price range of these products can be anywhere between ₹500 and ₹20,000, depending on the materials used, design intricacy and level of customisation.

Neha Balodia of Neha Balodia Designs, a resin art brand, works on creating phone charms with photographs sealed inside resin. “I believe memories should be lived more than once. The idea of preserving something as fleeting as a flower or a photograph in clear, glossy resin felt magical," she reflects.

The price of their products starts from ₹200 and varies according to complexity, size, and customisation of the product. “Each piece is handmade and unique, so pricing reflects the time, effort, and materials that go into making it,” she adds.