Thinking of getting micro bangs? Hair experts share everything you need to know

This is officially the year of the mini. We’ve watched hemlines shrink to micro lengths on the runway, and shoe straps narrow down to barely-there threads—but how is this trend translating into the beauty world? Enter the micro fringe. While baby bangs are hardly a new concept, they have surged back into the spotlight thanks to a wave of celebrity cementing its comeback on the red carpet—from Zendaya’s showstopping look at the Spider-Man premiere to effortless iterations on Greta Lee, Kristen Stewart, and more.

Actors Zendaya and Simone Ashely with micro-bangs

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Adding to its popularity is massive social media virality, with videos crossing over 200,000 views. Creators are sharing everything from styling tips and face-shape guides to ways of incorporating the trend into everyday wardrobes. Simply, the ultra-short bang is simply everywhere right now and ifyou want to get on the bandwagon, here’s what you need to know!

What to ask your stylist?

“Ask for a fringe that sits slightly above your eyebrows, with soft, feathered edges instead of a thick, blunt finish. Tell your stylist you want the ends thinned out and blended so the bangs look light, natural, and easy to style rather than heavy or blocky,” says Bhavya Arora, Celebrity Hair and Makeup Artist.

How can you cut these at home?

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{{^usCountry}} Create a section: Make the bang section into a small triangle and dry the hair completely flat against your forehead before cutting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Create a section: Make the bang section into a small triangle and dry the hair completely flat against your forehead before cutting. {{/usCountry}}

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Cut at an angle: Hold the scissors vertically or at a steep upward angle instead of cutting straight across. This helps create softer, more natural-looking edges.

Leave extra length: Cut slightly longer than your desired length so you have room to adjust. This is especially important for curly hair, as curls tend to shrink once dry.

How to style your bangs at home

According to Zaara, Creative Director Hair & Make Up, LOOKS Salon, here's what you should do:

Start with wet bangs: Blow-dry them side to side and then forward using a flat brush or wide-tooth comb. This helps remove any unwanted parting and sets the bangs to fall naturally.

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Create a soft finish: Use a mini flat iron or a small round brush to gently curve the ends down and inward for a smooth, face-framing shape. Avoid making them too straight or stiff.

Work with your natural texture: If you have curly hair, skip the heat and use a curl cream instead. Scrunch lightly and let your bangs air-dry for a softer, natural look.

Keep them fresh: A quick refresh with a little water or a light styling product can help reshape bangs between washes.