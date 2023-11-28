This coat trend is having a moment

The arrival of winter has officially signalled the beginning of overcoat season. Any man’s wardrobe can benefit from a well-layered black coat. Here are the most fashionable coat styles seen this season, including one worn by Ncuti Gatwa (LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi) and another worn by Taylor Zakhar Perez (high-waisted jeans, turtleneck). Take a look.

Courting the coat

Sharp dressing

Tom Blyth wore a black overcoat with vest and tailored pants.

At a recent red carpet event, actor Tom Blyth exemplified the smart dress code for males by donning a long coat, tailored pants and a vest. The stylish combination was complemented by his glossy shoes.

Skirt over pants

Keith Powers looks sharp in Givenchy.

Wearing a grey overcoat, a skirt over trousers and a black tee, actor-model Keith Powers showcases his impeccable taste during an outing. This gender-neutral style from Givenchy is certainly not for faint-hearted men who are wary of experimenting.

Smart styling

Taylor Zakhar Perez illustrates what you should be wearing this winter.

Modelling a fashionable jacket by Ferrari, maroon turtleneck and high-waisted jeans, Red, White & Royal Blue actor Taylor Zakhar Perez illustrates what you should be wearing this winter. One simple way to dress for the cold is to wear an overcoat with a turtleneck.

Coat dress for men

With this vintage-inspired overcoat covering him from head to toe, Ncuti Gatwa of Sex Education is prepared to battle the cold in style. This Louis Gabriel Nouchi double-breasted overcoat has peak lapels and wide shoulder pads. Ncuti wore this over his white button-down shirt, tailored pants and a tie.

Head- to-toe leather

Machine Gun Kelly wears a leather overcoat for a red carpet event.

Rapper and singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly wore a leather overcoat and matching bell-bottoms on a recent outing. He went for a maximalist look by accessorising with punk neck pieces. A matching pair of boots completed his outfit

