Tired of dealing with frizzy hair this monsoon? Dental floss to the rescue

From frizzy hair to oily scalp, monsoon is a never-ending season of complaints for beauty enthusiasts. Freshly blow dried hair sans the frizz can sound like a dream while you step out this season, but carrying a useful item that doubles down for twice its functionality can save your day! All you need is a dental floss for this trick, as shown by beauty video creator Raunak Mathur. Beat frizzy hair with dental floss(Photos: Instagram)

Step 1

Use a dental floss to tame frizzy hair(Photo: Instagram)

No matter where you go, do not forget to carry a dental floss that is your go-to product to tame your frizzy hair. Firstly, divide your hair into two sections from the middle.

Step 2

The waxy coating in the floss can help stick the hair down (Photo: Instagram)

Take a piece of the floss and hold it at each end. Now, drag it over your hair, starting from your roots and ending at the mid-lengths.

Step 3

With a no-heat alternative, dental floss is the best way to fight frizzy hair(Photo: Instagram)

Continue doing it section by section on each side and you will see the difference. Tame flyaways and smooth down frizzy hair with dental floss as the waxy coating can help stick the hair down. It also helps your hairstyle look smoother.