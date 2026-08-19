Want a tattoo without the commitment? Try the celeb-approved Y2K glitter tattoo

Body makeup is back, and this time, it’s not stopping at shimmer on the shoulders. Temporary glitter tattoos are the hottest anti-clean girl trend, as they offer the drama of body art without the lifelong commitment. Think glittering butterflies, stars, tiny motifs and Y2K-style designs that can be worn for a festival, party, holiday or simply when your outfit needs a little extra something.

Ananya Panday and Zara Larsson bring temporary glitter tattoos in the spotlight (Instagram)

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The appeal is partly nostalgia. Richa Agarwal, beauty and skincare expert, says, “Temporary glitter tattoos are back because Y2K beauty is back. Glitter tattoos look playful on camera, catch the light and make great Reel content, which has helped the trend become popular again. A glitter tattoo sits somewhere between body art and jewellery, adding a flash of sparkle to bare skin without requiring a trip to the tattoo parlour. You can wear a butterfly, star or any small design for a party, holiday or concert and remove it later.”

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{{^usCountry}} How to do it at home Make your stencil: Draw or print your chosen design on paper. Carefully cut it out. For a first attempt, keep the design simple, with clean lines and fewer details.

Prep the skin: Start with clean, completely dry skin. Avoid applying body oil or moisturiser beforehand. Spritz water on your skin and place the stencil.

Apply the adhesive: Place your stencil where you want the tattoo and apply a thin layer of eyelash glue.

Add the sparkle: Take a fluffy makeup brush and gently dab glitter eyeshadow over the adhesive. Resist the urge to pile it on.

Peel and clean up: Let it sit for a minute or two and carefully lift the stencil and brush away any stray glitter.

Make it your own: Not into an all-out glitter moment? Use rhinestones or body paint to add detail around the design, or keep it simple with a single metallic motif. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to do it at home Make your stencil: Draw or print your chosen design on paper. Carefully cut it out. For a first attempt, keep the design simple, with clean lines and fewer details.

Prep the skin: Start with clean, completely dry skin. Avoid applying body oil or moisturiser beforehand. Spritz water on your skin and place the stencil.

Apply the adhesive: Place your stencil where you want the tattoo and apply a thin layer of eyelash glue.

Add the sparkle: Take a fluffy makeup brush and gently dab glitter eyeshadow over the adhesive. Resist the urge to pile it on.

Peel and clean up: Let it sit for a minute or two and carefully lift the stencil and brush away any stray glitter.

Make it your own: Not into an all-out glitter moment? Use rhinestones or body paint to add detail around the design, or keep it simple with a single metallic motif. {{/usCountry}}

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Ananya Panday flaunts a mermaid glitter tattoo.

Where to buy

Temporary glitter tattoos are fairly easy to find online, whether you want a ready-to-use kit or prefer to build your own. Quick-commerce apps and online marketplaces stock everything from pre-designed glitter tattoo sets to individual stencils, cosmetic glitter and body-safe adhesives.

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For a fuss-free option, look for temporary glitter tattoo kits that include the stencil, adhesive and glitter in one pack. You can also skip loose glitter altogether and opt for pre-designed glitter tattoos, metallic transfers or rhinestone body decals.

Things to keep in mind

Stick to cosmetic-grade glitter: Craft glitter is not meant for use on skin and can cause irritation. Opt for glitter formulated for cosmetic, make up, or body use.

Be careful with adhesive: Use only an adhesive that is made for cosmetic application on skin. Don’t go for craft glue or household adhesives as it can irritate the skin.

Patch-test first: Trying a new adhesive or glitter? Test it on a small patch of skin before going all in. Don’t apply glitter tattoos over cuts, rashes, broken skin or areas that are already irritated. Avoid applying on broken, irritated or freshly shaved or waxed skin.

Think about placement: Areas exposed to constant rubbing from clothes, bags or jewellery will lose the design faster.

Don’t over-layer: Glitter on top of oily skin or layers of shimmer can quickly go from glossy to greasy. Let the tattoo be the star.

Remove gently: Follow the product’s removal instructions and avoid aggressively scrubbing the skin.

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(With inputs from Richa Agarwal, beauty and skincare expert)