Waterproof make-up tips for summer swimmers

The hot summer is just the right time to loung by the poolside, as you soak up some vitamin D. But for those who prefer to look fresh-faced even while taking a dip, traditional makeup is a no-go. Sweat and chlorinated water are known to have an adverse effect on foundations, mascaras, and lip colours. Don't let your pool swim infringe on your make-up. Use smart tips to help (Shutterstock)

But you need not fret. Just use waterproof makeup. Talking about this, Pravir Arora, Brand Custodian, LAPA, says, “One can get specially-formulated products that are designed to withstand moisture, humidity, and even submersion under water. With the right waterproof cosmetics, it's poosible to enjoy a swim and emerge looking as glamorous as when you arrived at the pool.”

He shares tips to maintain your make-up when you take a dip

First and foremost, let's talk about application techniques. Primer can be the first go-to product when it comes to waterproof make-up. Use it on your face, eyelids, and even your lips for an extra layer of staying power. And don't forget to set your makeup with a waterproof setting spray – it's a game-changer.

The key is to start with a waterproof base. Look for a long-wearing, water-resistant foundation or tinted moisturiser. Various brands offer fantastic waterproof complexion products that provide coverage while repelling moisture. Set it with a waterproof powder to maximize its staying power.

For the eyes, invest in a smudge proof eye liner and a water-resistant mascara. The tubing formulas form water-resistant polymers around your lashes, preventing unsightly running or smudging when wet.

Use a good cleansing oil to remove the waterproof make-up after you are done





Lips can pose a slight challenge in terms of waterproof wearability. Many long-wearing lip stains and lip tints are water-resistant, but can still bleed or transfer when immersed. Your best bet is a highly-pigmented waterproof lip liner. Line and fill in your entire lip area, blotting with a tissue to set the color. You won't get the high shine of a lip gloss, but your pout will retain rich, vibrant colour.

No waterproof makeup survives submersion indefinitely. But with the right formulas, you can easily make it through a few laps or a lazy float session without your products dissolving completely. When it's time to remove your pool-proof makeup, you'll need waterproof remover or a cleansing oil to break it down.

The formulations can be used to suit different skin textures. Just remember to reapply the products as needed in order to maintain radiance between swim sessions.