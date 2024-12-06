Wedding season 2024: Try these comfy outfits to slay in style

KAFTAN TO THE RESCUE For the wedding season, try these comfy outfits(Photos: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a rani pink kaftan dress adorned with gota patti work(Photo: Instagram)

Nothing screams comfort more than a loose and relaxed kaftan dress. Like actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, choose a festive kaftan in rani pink adorned with gota patti work. Amp up the look with juttis and loose waves.

JACKET FTW

Karisma Kapoor dons an asymmetrical flowy ensemble and a statement jacket(Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Karisma Kapoor, go for an asymmetrical flowy ensemble and dress it up with a statement jacket. Add a dash of drama with a silver ear cuff and arm stack. Mules and a headband will close off the look.

SHARARA BUT MAKE IT OVERSIZED

Diana Penty slips into a loose sharara set(Photo: Instagram)

If you still want your one foot in the traditional door, emulate actor Diana Penty’s fit in a loose sharara set. Featuring zardozi, thread and sequin embroidery on the A-line kurta and the long bell sleeves, it is bound to grab eyeballs.

DHOTI IT UP

Richa Chadha wears a layered anarkali kurta and dhoti pant set (Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Richa Chadha, skip the salwar and opt for a short, layered anarkali kurta and dhoti pant set as you celebrate your friend's mehendi. Pair it with metallic Kolhapuri wedges, potli bag and a fishtail braid. Smokey eyes, nude lips and a pair of dangling earrings to finish.

TIERED STATEMENT

Shriya Pilgaonkar looks ethereal in a tonal set(Photo: Instagram)

Instead of lehenga sets, prioritise staying comfortable as you slip into a tonal set like actor Shriya Pilgaonkar. Keep the mood neutral and earthy as you opt for such hues. Pull your hair back into a bun with gajras and finish with statement earrings.

A SHEER AFFAIR

Karishma Kartik Tana chose a white tube top with a sheer cape top and printed palazzo bottoms(Photo: Instagram)

Want a versatile fit that can be styled separately and for different occasions? Take a leaf from actor Karishma Kartik Tana and wear a white tube top with printed palazzo bottoms. Jazz up with a sheer cape top with golden sequin work.

STYLING INPUTS

Co-ord sets in soft linens and breathable fabrics are an ideal choice.

Pastel hues like blush pink, mint green, and serene lavender offer both elegance and understated charm.

Look for pieces with minimal embellishments or subtle embroidery.

Flowy kurtas with palazzos or straight-cut pants are great for a laid-back vibe.

Sets with wrap-style tops or asymmetrical hemlines are also trending.

Inputs by designer Lavanya Ahuj