Wedding season 2024: Try these comfy outfits to slay in style

ByShweta Sunny
Dec 06, 2024 09:43 PM IST

Ditch the heavy traditional outfits for this wedding season and try these Indo-western fits that are high on functionality, comfort and style

KAFTAN TO THE RESCUE

For the wedding season, try these comfy outfits(Photos: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a rani pink kaftan dress adorned with gota patti work(Photo: Instagram)
Nothing screams comfort more than a loose and relaxed kaftan dress. Like actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, choose a festive kaftan in rani pink adorned with gota patti work. Amp up the look with juttis and loose waves.

JACKET FTW

Karisma Kapoor dons an asymmetrical flowy ensemble and a statement jacket(Photo: Instagram)
Like actor Karisma Kapoor, go for an asymmetrical flowy ensemble and dress it up with a statement jacket. Add a dash of drama with a silver ear cuff and arm stack. Mules and a headband will close off the look.

SHARARA BUT MAKE IT OVERSIZED

Diana Penty slips into a loose sharara set(Photo: Instagram)
If you still want your one foot in the traditional door, emulate actor Diana Penty’s fit in a loose sharara set. Featuring zardozi, thread and sequin embroidery on the A-line kurta and the long bell sleeves, it is bound to grab eyeballs.

DHOTI IT UP

Richa Chadha wears a layered anarkali kurta and dhoti pant set (Photo: Instagram)
Like actor Richa Chadha, skip the salwar and opt for a short, layered anarkali kurta and dhoti pant set as you celebrate your friend's mehendi. Pair it with metallic Kolhapuri wedges, potli bag and a fishtail braid. Smokey eyes, nude lips and a pair of dangling earrings to finish.

TIERED STATEMENT

Shriya Pilgaonkar looks ethereal in a tonal set(Photo: Instagram)
Instead of lehenga sets, prioritise staying comfortable as you slip into a tonal set like actor Shriya Pilgaonkar. Keep the mood neutral and earthy as you opt for such hues. Pull your hair back into a bun with gajras and finish with statement earrings.

A SHEER AFFAIR

Karishma Kartik Tana chose a white tube top with a sheer cape top and printed palazzo bottoms(Photo: Instagram)
Want a versatile fit that can be styled separately and for different occasions? Take a leaf from actor Karishma Kartik Tana and wear a white tube top with printed palazzo bottoms. Jazz up with a sheer cape top with golden sequin work.

STYLING INPUTS

  • Co-ord sets in soft linens and breathable fabrics are an ideal choice. 
  • Pastel hues like blush pink, mint green, and serene lavender offer both elegance and understated charm. 
  • Look for pieces with minimal embellishments or subtle embroidery. 
  • Flowy kurtas with palazzos or straight-cut pants are great for a laid-back vibe. 
  • Sets with wrap-style tops or asymmetrical hemlines are also trending. 

Inputs by designer Lavanya Ahuj

Follow Us On