Why you should style your sarees with jackets this wedding season

Once reserved for festive soirées and formal events, the saree has had a full-on glow-up. The newest twist? Pairing it with a jacket. What began as a daring experiment is now one of the season’s strongest style statements. From Sonam A Kapoor’s couture drapes to Bhumi Satish Pednekkar’s edgy pairings, the saree-with-jacket look is redefining how Indian women wear tradition. The saree-with-jacket look is redefining how Indian women wear tradition.

“We see it as a natural evolution of Indian dressing,” says Nishit Gupta, director and co-founder of Kalki, adding, “The jacket-over-saree trend beautifully balances tradition with modernity. It’s about timeless grace meeting practical, confident design.”

On the other hand, Manjula Tiwari, managing director & CEO at Ancestry, calls it a blend of structure and flow. “Jackets over saris reimagine traditional dressing through a contemporary lens,” she says, adding, “Every version, from brocade jackets over silks to floral capes over pastels, tells a new story. It’s traditional, bold and effortlessly individualistic.”

And contemporary brands are taking note. At Dash and Dot, founder Ashray Gujral views the trend through the lens of power dressing: “It’s confident, unexpected and deeply rooted at the same time.” Their festive edits feature metallic blazers, foil-pleated drapes and shimmering knits, capturing how today’s woman wants to look: global, glamorous and grounded in Indian craft.

So, why is everyone obsessed? It’s versatile, stylish and makes winter weddings a whole lot easier. Dress it down with a crisp linen sari and a tailored jacket for work, or go all-out with sequins and embroidery for a cocktail night. Either way, the mix is comfort meeting couture is here to stay.

Style playbook Mix textures: Pair a silk sari with velvet, brocade or even denim.

Play with lengths: Cropped jackets add structure; long capes bring drama. Also, accessorise minimally.

Balance your palette: If your jacket glitters, keep the drape subtle.

Own it: Throw your work blazer over a festive saree, fashion is meant to surprise.

(Inputs by designer Nikhil Thampi)