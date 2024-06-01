World Milk Day: Celeb-approved milk-inspired white dress styles to ape this summer

White makes for a calming and breezy colour that is perfect for all occasions and seasons. A casual hang out with friends? Wear a white tee with blue jeans. A special date night with your significant other calls for a white mini dress and stilettos. On the other hand, if you want to dress to impress, a crisp white shirt is sure to get you noticed. Anne Hathaway at a jewellery event in Rome (Instagram)

With the sweltering heat of the summer refusing to take its leave for cool rainy days, several celebrities have been spotted walking the red carpet with dazzling gowns or exiting parties in little white numbers. On World Milk Day today, taking an unusual path, here are some white dress styles that are celebrity-approved and make for a head-turning appearance.

Polka dotted like Demi Moore

Accompanied by her tiny chihuahua, Pilaf, Demi Moore graced the red carpet of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Along with her 13-minute standing ovation after her performance in the horror film, The Substance, the actor’s Elie Saab white polka dot dress also left people stunned. The tailored midi day dress by the designer is a minimalist's dream and it has pockets. She coordinated her white with a little black ensemble with her pointed-toe stiletto heels too.

With waist-length hair that is sure to have caused some envy, it was Moore’s Chopard jewellery - huge rocks on her finger and drop earring - that was dazzling. Black

Shirted up like Anne Hathaway

The actor gave another meaning to the word off-the-rack when she wore a shirt dress by GAP. It was custom-made by the brand’s new creative director Zac Posen for the 41-year-old and a version of it has hit the shelves as well. The actor wore the midi dress to a jewellery event in Rome and accessorised it with Bulgari jewels, including the classic Serpenti bracelet. She also wore white pumps and a silver purse.

According to ABC News, celebrity stylist Erin Walsh styled Hathway’s look by having one off-the-shoulder strap and undoing most of the bottom half of the dress. Adding texture to the fit via layers, she wore a white corset and pleated shorts underneath.

Ribbed out like Anya Taylor-Joy

Looking like a vision in white, the actor was recently seen stepping out of The Duke of York's Theatre, London, after showing her support for actor Tom Holland’s Romeo & Juliet performance. Anya Taylor-Joy wore a white ribbed bodycon sleeveless dress with a muted baby pink jacket on top. The midi dress balanced a fine line between sophisticated yet comfy.

She paired the dress with strappy white heels and left her long blonde almost slivery hair in its natural state. A red lip with minimal makeup and jewellery completed the look.