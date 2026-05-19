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Yellow diamonds are becoming the red carpet’s biggest obsession; here's why

Once considered a niche choice in high jewellery, yellow diamonds are now driving a major shift in celebrity styling and luxury fashion

Published on: May 19, 2026 12:16 pm IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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At the Cannes 2026 red carpet, actor Alia Bhatt drew all eyes, but it was her heart-shaped yellow diamond solitaire earrings and matching ring that truly stole the spotlight, perfectly capturing fashion’s current obsession with sunlit sparkle. The golden glamour continued with Italian-French singer Carla Bruni, who embraced the Riviera’s golden hour mood in a striking double-layered yellow diamond necklace at Chopard’s Ladies’ Dinner in Cannes.

Alia Bhatt and Bella Hadid

But this yellow diamond wave has been building for months. At the Met Gala, Beyonce’s oldest, Blue Ivy Carter, wore a striking 5.39-carat yellow diamond necklace by Henry & Henry, while model Bella Hadid leaned into the trend with a dramatic yellow diamond drop pendant. Earlier this year at the Oscars, Anne Hathaway dazzled in Bvlgari’s Neoclassical Starlight necklace, a piece that reportedly took over 850 hours to create, while Gwyneth Paltrow opted for a softer butterfly-inspired yellow diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.’s 2026 Blue Book collection. Safe to say, 2026 belongs to yellow diamonds.

Where are these diamonds from?

“Natural yellow diamonds are incredibly rare because their colour is formed naturally over millions of years when nitrogen gets trapped inside the stone,” says Queenie Singh, entrepreneur behind Jewels by Queenie. These sun-drenched gems are primarily unearthed in South Africa, Western Australia, and Russia. To invest in them, elite collectors turn to heritage maisons like Chopard, Tiffany & Co., and Bvlgari.

“Yellow diamonds represent a spectacular shift in how modern connoisseurs and collectors view luxury, moving away from the predictable classic whites toward highly aspirational and intentional choices. At Ekaraa, we have seen a massive surge in demand for these stones because they carry an inherent emotional resonance. A yellow diamond isn't just a symbol of status; it captures a radiant, distinct energy that transforms fine jewellery from an occasional ornament into an intimate extension of a woman's personality,” says Mehul Jain, Founder, Ekaraa Jewellery, about why people are suddenly into these diamonds.

Which are the most popular types of yellow diamonds?

“While white diamonds continue to symbolise timeless luxury, collectors today seem particularly fond of Fancy Intense and Fancy Vivid yellow diamonds, prized for their rarity and rich, deeply saturated colour,” says Aditi Daga, Co-founder of Angara.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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