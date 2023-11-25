I try to give hundred percent to my craft, says Adipurush actor Siddhant Karnick

Actor Siddhant Karnick feels that as an actor, when you play emotional roles, it does drain you, even if you have taken cues from life lessons.

Actor Siddhant Karnick

“Each character I play on screen has its own journey, and I prefer keeping it that way. At times, when you get to play someone like Anik from Made in Heaven 2, who has a negative psyche hidden behind a façade or is just a regular temperamental being, that’s when it does hit you hard. Real-life stories and relationships do teach us a lot. I too have been in a similar situation once. So, I well understand how it is when you are on the receiving end. I’m well aware of how a certain person will react. Such instances in life help you to better your craft. I am a hardcore theatre guy, and I believe in observing life to give my hundred percent to acting,” says Karnick, who will be in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, with his play Ladies Sangeet next week.

Karnick, who was also part of the film Adipurush where he played Vibhishana, asserts that the outcome of any project has never deterred him from experimenting. “I consider myself lucky that the characters that came my way gave me a vast canvas to experiment to this level. See, for me, numbers and TRP never really mattered; otherwise, I wouldn’t have sustained this long. Also, if these things are on your mind, then I don’t think actors can do justice to their art and creativity,” he says.

The Potluck (2021) and Human (2022) actor finds it rewarding to see himself on the big screen. “Not just seeing myself on the big screen, but the real reward is when you get to work with an ensemble cast. Not only do you get to learn so much, but also to be able to stand out is the real achievement. Like Made... or my next Animal, all have big casts, and trust me, these experiences add so much more to you as an artiste,” ends Karnick.

