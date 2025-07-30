India Couture Week 2025: Jayanti Reddy renders regal flair

It was a strong sophomore outing for Hyderabad-based designer Jayanti Reddy at day six of Hyundai India Couture Week. Models showcasing Jayanti Reddy's collection.

An experimentation in Dori work, antique textiles and smart draping, the collection saw both male and female models walk down in reimaginings of the khada dupatta. Titled Reclaimed Opulence, Reddy used upcycled textiles and embroidery patches to create her bridal range.

Featuring ornate blooms, bird and paisley motifs, it also drew inspiration from Baroque art, Art Deco meshwork and tactile grids. Reddy re-contextualised design residue from her previous collections to create pieces that formed the heart and soul of her latest line.

Reddy’s take on menswear included silhouettes and drapes with an element of surprise, while peplum blouses paired with intricate lehengas made for a regal presentation.