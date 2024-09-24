International Belly Dance Festival in Mumbai will witness 100s of dancers from India and across the world

Considered as one of the recognised art forms in India today, belly dancing has gained traction over time. More than a hundred belly dancers from across the country and internationally will showcase their talent during the International Belly Dance Festival held by Hipnosis-Dance of Desert in the city. International Belly Dance Festival to be held in Mumbai(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))

Blending traditional Middle Eastern movements with modern interpretations, dancers will get a chance to learn from experts like Jasirah from Poland, Mohamed Shahin from Egypt and Deb Rubin from USA with the four-day workshops, masterclasses, and gala shows held from September 26 to 29. On the final day, dancers will compete at the championship.

Shruti Narayanan, a belly dancer and director of a dance company from Bangalore, says, “I’ve been belly dancing since 2010 and run my dance company in Bangalore, with whom I will be performing at the festival this year. I’m proud to be part of this inspiring movement, fostering community, creativity and a deep cross-cultural understanding. ”

Another belly dancer Leena Viie from Mumbai, shares, “As an international belly dance performer, who danced across Europe, UK, US and the Maldives, and as a festival organiser of large-scale international events, I’ve always believed in the power of belly dance to unite and create change. The competition gives emerging dancers a chance to kickstart their careers.”

Show organiser Payal Gupta says, “Our international belly dance festival is more than a celebration of mesmerising movements. It’s a commitment to elevate the art and unite passionate hearts. Through an array of master classes, workshops, thrilling competitions, and enchanting gala shows, we not only celebrate the present but also nurture the future of belly dance.”

CATCH IT LIVE

What: Raqs Royale International Belly Dance Gala Shows

Where: Mukkti Cultural Hub, Andheri (W)

When: September 29

Timing: 4pm onwards