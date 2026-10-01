KATSEYE to perform at 2026 Victoria's Secret fashion show in Los Angeles

The multinational girl group KATSEYE—formed by K-pop powerhouse HYBE and U.S. record label Geffen Records—is set to perform at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles. The agencies confirmed on Wednesday that the group will appear at the event, which is scheduled for October 18.

KATSEYE to Perform at 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

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First established in 1995, the annual Victoria's Secret showcase is known for pairing runway appearances by supermodels with performances from global music stars. Previous performers have included industry icons such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga. This year, KATSEYE joins a lineup that includes Canadian pop star Tate McRae, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and rising country singer Megan Moroney.

Billboard recently spotlighted the group's rapid ascent, noting that KATSEYE’s third EP, "WILD," topped the Billboard 200 albums chart in August, coinciding with the launch of their first arena tour, "THE WILDWORLD TOUR."

The group’s commercial momentum is also evident on the charts. On the Billboard Hot 100 dated October 3, their single "Animal" ranked No. 30—marking its ninth consecutive week on the chart—and climbed to No. 14 on the Pop Airplay chart, the highest position yet for any KATSEYE song. Additionally, "WILD" placed No. 33 on the Billboard 200, while their previous EP, "BEAUTIFUL CHAOS," ranked No. 195 in its 65th week.

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{{^usCountry}} KATSEYE debuted in the U.S. in 2024 under HYBE's "multihome, multigenre" strategy. This initiative applies the K-pop system of idol training and production to markets outside of Korea. Since their debut, the group has earned Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, reflecting both their musical success and broad mainstream appeal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KATSEYE debuted in the U.S. in 2024 under HYBE's "multihome, multigenre" strategy. This initiative applies the K-pop system of idol training and production to markets outside of Korea. Since their debut, the group has earned Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, reflecting both their musical success and broad mainstream appeal. {{/usCountry}}

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