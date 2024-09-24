Kim Kardashian visits Menendez brothers in prison; discover her fight for prison reform

Kim Kardashian recently visited the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego, where she discussed prison reform with several inmates, including the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik. For those unfamiliar with her activism, Kardashian has been a prominent advocate for criminal justice reform. She frequently visits prisons to learn about rehabilitation programs and highlights these efforts on her reality shows and at events. Accompanying her on this visit were her sister Khloe Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner, film producer Scott Budnick and actor Cooper Koch who plays Erik Menendez in the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Kim Kardashian recently engaged with the infamous Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik

Who are the Menendez brothers?

Last Friday, Erik called Monsters out, saying that the show perpetuated “ruinous character portrayals” of him and his brother Lyle. 35 years ago, Lyle and Erik were convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy for the 1989 murders of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez. The brothers were convicted of taking the lives of their affluent parents with shotguns at the family's Beverly Hills mansion. It is claimed that Lyle and Erik fired at Jose and Mary Louise “Kitty” several times. At the time of the case, Lyle and Erik claimed their father abused them physically, sexually, and emotionally during their childhood. They are currently serving life sentences without a chance at parole.

A look at Kim Kardashian's legal journey

Kim K has been omnipresent on the legal scene ever since she began studying for her law degree, passing the baby bar in 2021. Kardashian’s activism in criminal justice reform gained wider attention after her 2018 meeting with then-President Trump, where she advocated for Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender serving a life sentence. After the meeting, Alice's sentence was commuted, leading to her release.

In 2019, Kim helped support the 90 Days of Freedom Campaign, which assisted in the release of 17 first-time nonviolent drug offenders, following the passage of the First Step Act. This legislation allows coming prisoners, particularly those convicted of nonviolent drug offences, to reduce their sentences for good behaviour.

Kardashian has also played a role in securing the release of:

Crystal Munoz, who received an 18-year sentence for drug conspiracy in 2008. Munoz drew a map that was used in drug trafficking but maintained she didn’t know its true purpose. She left behind a five-month-old baby.

Judith Negron was sentenced to 35 years in 2011 for her involvement in a $205 million Medicare fraud scheme. Despite it being her first offence, she faced a lengthy prison term and left two sons behind.

Tynice Hall was convicted in 2006 for drug-related charges at the age of 22. Though her boyfriend was the main target, Tynice was sentenced after drugs were found in their shared home. She was separated from her three-year-old son.

While this is not the comprehensive list of all she has released, Kim continues to raise awareness for reform.