At 90, Japanese bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa is showing that age need not put a limit on ambition. The veteran athlete has won the All Japan Masters Fitness Championship in the 85-and-over category, securing his 19th national title.

Toshisuke Kanazawa has won in the 85-and-over category,

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kanazawa’s journey in bodybuilding began when he was young, but he stepped away from competitive bodybuilding at 34. He returned to the sport at 50, inspired in part by his wife, who was dealing with health problems and found joy in watching him compete. Even after her death, Kanazawa continued to take the stage, carrying her memory with him.

Speaking to CNN, Kanazawa said he often wonders whether his wife is watching him from heaven when his name is announced at competitions. He credits that thought with pushing him towards the top, with his latest victory taking his tally to 19 national titles.

What also sets the 90-year-old apart is his diet. Kanazawa has followed a vegetarian, protein-rich diet since returning to bodybuilding. His breakfast typically includes brown rice, miso soup and natto, a protein-rich fermented soybean food. He also eats grains with vegetarian furikake, along with protein shakes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kanazawa, who counts Arnold Schwarzenegger among his idols, is not ready to slow down. He has even considered competing in a world championship in an older age category, which he believes could create another record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kanazawa, who counts Arnold Schwarzenegger among his idols, is not ready to slow down. He has even considered competing in a world championship in an older age category, which he believes could create another record. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

For Kanazawa, growing older is inevitable, but he is focused on understanding how diet and training can help slow the process. At 90, his competitive journey clearly isn’t over yet.