    A night of art and light with Paresh Maity

    Held in the Capital, the show drew art lovers, diplomats and collectors for what marked Maity’s 93rd solo exhibition.

    Published on: Mar 05, 2026 5:05 PM IST
    By Navya Sharma
    In a city that rarely slows down, Luminous Terrains, a solo exhibition by artist Paresh Maity, offered a moment of pause on Saturday evening. Held in the Capital, the show drew art lovers, diplomats and collectors for what marked Maity’s 93rd solo exhibition.

    Jayasri Burman and Paresh Maity
    Created over nearly five decades of practice, the works reflect his travels across India, Europe and, most recently, Africa. “I keep going back to places to gain a deeper understanding of nature, captured through light and colour, which change not by the hour but by the minute. Even after five decades of painting landscapes, they continue to evolve,” Maity said.

    The evening also saw the launch of a new monograph on the artist, featuring essays by Partha Mitter and Kishore Singh, and marked 25 years of Art Alive Gallery. Among the highlights was a striking 45-foot-long canvas inspired by the Mahakumbh.

