A night of art and light with Paresh Maity

In a city that rarely slows down, Luminous Terrains, a solo exhibition by artist Paresh Maity, offered a moment of pause on Saturday evening. Held in the Capital, the show drew art lovers, diplomats and collectors for what marked Maity’s 93rd solo exhibition. Jayasri Burman and Paresh Maity

Created over nearly five decades of practice, the works reflect his travels across India, Europe and, most recently, Africa. “I keep going back to places to gain a deeper understanding of nature, captured through light and colour, which change not by the hour but by the minute. Even after five decades of painting landscapes, they continue to evolve,” Maity said.