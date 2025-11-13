All set for Black Friday Sale? Here's how to not get scammed

Every year, as November draws to a close, the internet starts buzzing with countdowns, flash sales, and unmissable offers. Black Friday, which falls on November 28 this year, is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season and is one of the busiest retail days of the year. A global report from security firm SEON found that online scams surged by more than 400 per cent during Black Friday last year

What's the deal with Black Friday? It originated in the United States in the 1960s. Cops used it to describe the heavy traffic and crowded streets that took over the city the day after Thanksgiving. Over time, retailers adopted the term and rebranded it to a day when their accounting books went "in the black" (profit) instead of "in the red" (loss) for the year.

A few days after this comes Cyber Monday, which was created to encourage online shopping. It now features significant discounts across tech gadgets, fashion, and household items. While it is ideal for those who prefer shopping from home, it also comes with increased risk from online scams, making safety just as important as scoring a bargain.

Black Friday or Black Fraud Day? Black Friday has also become a prime time for cybercrime. A global report from security firm SEON found that online scams surged by more than 400 per cent during Black Friday last year. Around six in ten people reported being targeted by scam attempts over the past year. Fraudsters often focus on high-end gadgets, popular clothing brands, and limited-edition items, using fake listings and adverts to trick shoppers into parting with their money.

How to dodge black Friday scams Always double-check website addresses before making a purchase. Fake sites often use subtle misspellings or unusual domain endings to trick shoppers.

Be cautious with new websites or social media pages. Trusted retailers have established histories and verified accounts that give you confidence.

Take a moment to read reviews and make sure you are buying from authorised sellers. Feedback from other customers can reveal potential issues.

Protect your accounts by enabling two-step verification and using strong, unique passwords. A mix of letters, numbers, uppercase and lowercase characters, and symbols makes it harder for hackers to get in.

Never share personal or banking information in response to unexpected emails, messages, or pop-up offers.

Watch for warning signs (like a slow website, no information about the product on the website) or deals that feel too good to be true. Also, scammers often create a false sense of urgency by claiming items are “limited stock” or “exclusive,” so pause and think before clicking buy.

(With inputs from creator Meghna Kaur)

How to verify deals? Check the same product on different sites to see if the price and details match. Huge price differences can be a red flag.

Scammers sometimes reuse images from legitimate sellers but make small changes or remove important details (Try to use Google Lens for this). Authentic listings usually have detailed specs and clear photos.

Check shipping and return policies. Reliable retailers provide clear information about delivery times, return options, and refund procedures. Vague or missing policies are a warning sign.

Secure gateways, credit cards, and recognised digital wallets offer buyer protection. Avoid payment methods that are hard to trace or offer no recourse.

Many brands maintain lists of authorised dealers or official marketplaces. Buying through these channels reduces the risk of fraud.

If a deal seems extraordinary, verify it on the brand’s official website or social media channels before committing.

Meanwhile, the rise of AI has also made scams more real. Cyber criminals are increasingly using AI tools to create convincing emails, adverts, and fake websites, making it harder to detect fraudulent activity. You can also use free AI detectors for this, like Scribbr and more.

Now, what to do if you are scammed? If you suspect you’ve been scammed, acting quickly is crucial. Start by contacting your bank or payment provider immediately. They can often freeze transactions, block further payments, and guide you on steps to recover lost funds. Using secure payment methods like credit cards or trusted digital wallets can also increase your chances of reimbursement.

Next, report the scam to the cybercrime reporting centre. Filing a report creates an official record, helps authorities track trends, and contributes to investigations that could prevent others from falling victim.

Take stock of what information may have been compromised. Change passwords for any accounts that may have been affected and enable two-step verification wherever possible. This adds an extra layer of protection against hackers who might try to exploit your details.

Finally, staying calm is important. By acting decisively, you can limit financial loss, protect your personal information, and help authorities take action against fraudsters.

And how to buy wisely? Scoring a great deal is exciting, but smart shopping is about more than just chasing discounts. Here’s how to make the most of Black Friday, according to personal shopper Shikha Dhandhia:

Plan and make a list of the items you actually need or have been saving for.

Research their regular prices in advance so you can spot genuine discounts.

Sign up for newsletters or alerts from trusted retailers to get early notifications of deals.

Decide how much you can spend before you start shopping.

Stick to your budget and resist impulse purchases, even if a deal looks “too good to miss.”

Check multiple websites and stores to find the best price.

Consider delivery costs and any additional fees before finalising a purchase.

Some of the best online deals appear early in the morning, but new offers can drop throughout the day or weekend.