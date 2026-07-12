All the quarter-final drama: England vs Norway

From Beckhams in the stands to airline logo swap, here’s all that made the internet talk about England’s quarter-final victory over Norway, on Saturday

The airline bet

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland looks dejected after the match as Norway are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

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Norwegian Air had publicly challenged British Airways to a bet: the losing country’s airline would replace its official Instagram profile picture with the winner’s logo for 24 hours. After England’s victory, Norwegian Air made good on its promise, swapping its logo with the British Airways’.

A-listers take over Miami

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{{^usCountry}} Former England footballer David Beckham attended the match with wife Victoria and their children: Harper, Romeo and Cruz. Tennis legend Venus Williams, who recently withdrew from the Wimbledon doubles tournament, was also in attendance with her husband, Andrea Preti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former England footballer David Beckham attended the match with wife Victoria and their children: Harper, Romeo and Cruz. Tennis legend Venus Williams, who recently withdrew from the Wimbledon doubles tournament, was also in attendance with her husband, Andrea Preti. {{/usCountry}}

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Hug and heartbreak

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Norway striker Erling Haaland hugged former Borussia Dortmund teammate and England’s match-winner Jude Bellingham, after the final whistle. Calling Bellingham “one of the best in the world”, he said, “England is lucky because everybody would want a Jude in the team.” On Norway’s World Cup run, Haaland added: “How we put Norway on the map... touches me the most. I think this changes Norway, I think it changes me.”