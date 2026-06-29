FIFA World Cup 2026: From Messi, Ronaldo to Neymar and Salah, here are the bodyguards guarding football's biggest stars

We have all seen Messi’s bodyguard frantically race down to flatten an overzealous fan. Well, he isn’t the only one guarding football royalties. Meet some of the ace bods, guarding ultimate icons at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026

From stadium tunnels to public appearances, football icons like Messi and Ronaldo are accompanied by bodyguards who stay within arm's reach, prepared to react in an instant.

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Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko is a former US Navy SEAL.

Lionel Messi’s touchline shadow: Yassine Cheuko

The global viral sensation sprints as fast as Messi, and literally tracks the star’s movements from the touchline during games. Cheuko has been protecting the footballer since 2021. Originally, he started out as part of the security detail at the football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Fact v/s Trivia

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{{^usCountry}} Leveraging his viral fame, in 2024 Cheuko launched his urban clothing line, Voclain. Internet rumours often painted him as a battle-hardened US Navy SEAL, who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. But, official investigation has tracked Cheuko as a French-born elite Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter of Moroccan descent. He grew up in Paris and competed professionally in Thailand and Indonesia, spending years sharpening his striking and grappling skills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leveraging his viral fame, in 2024 Cheuko launched his urban clothing line, Voclain. Internet rumours often painted him as a battle-hardened US Navy SEAL, who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. But, official investigation has tracked Cheuko as a French-born elite Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter of Moroccan descent. He grew up in Paris and competed professionally in Thailand and Indonesia, spending years sharpening his striking and grappling skills. {{/usCountry}}

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Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro have been guarding Ronaldo since 2021.

{{^usCountry}} Cristiano Ronaldo’s elite commando twins: Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cristiano Ronaldo’s elite commando twins: Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro {{/usCountry}}

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Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro, identical twins, have been Ronaldo’s shadow since late 2021. Initially they were brought to oversee the security logistics during the star’s high-profile return to Manchester United, but stayed on.

On duty

The Ramalheiro twins are known for their chameleon-like capabilities. Wearing sharp, tailored suits and possessing military-grade threat assessment reflexes, both the former commandos from Portugal’s elite Special Forces, were once deployed in Afghanistan. The two even joined Portugal’s Public Security Police (PSP). To be Ronaldo’s personal security, they had to take legally extended unpaid leave from the national police force.

Paul Apodaca is South Korean star Son Heung-min’s shield.

Gangnam Style: Paul Apodaca is national treasure Son Heung-min’s tactical shield

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Unlike the uptight bodyguards in Europe, Apodaca‘s vibe is warm and different and explains why South Korean star So Heung-min is a legend. Described as ‘the protective fatherly figure’, he applies total authority while handling the massive, K-pop level fan frenzy surrounding Son.

The Father & The Son

Head security supervisor for Los Angeles FC club, for which Son plays, Apodaca protects Asia’s biggest football icon. He coordinates precise human-shield perimeters and creates custom stadium exit corridors while ensuring Son can interact with his fans politely but at a safe distance. But, besides dealing with Son’s day-to-day safety concerns, he is known to also act as an emotional anchor and trusted confidant of the club’s locker room.

Karim Abdou guards Egypt and Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah.

Pharaoh Mohamed Salah’s shadow: Karim Abdou

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Abdou is the defensive anchor managing the high-stakes security bubble of Egypt and Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah for nearly a decade. Earlier, he served as the chief of security for the Egyptian National Football Team. Once he revealed his zero-tolerance protocol: every gift from fans must be thoroughly scanned and vetted before Salah can touch it!

The Facts and Viral Trivia

Abdou operates under the famous security philosophy: Salah must be handled like a ghost as his public presence causes immediate chaos. A professional weightlifter and martial artist, he has provided protection to legendary footballers, including Zinedine Zidane and Francesco Totti, as well as social media star Khaby Lame. But his most harrowing logistical challenge occurred after Liverpool won the 2019 Champions League, and one of Salah’s fans leaked his home location, leading to over 20,000 fans surrounding the house and forcing him to make a back-door escape.

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A former UFC fighter, Nordine Taleb is the bodyguard of Brazil's star player Neymar Jr.

The Octagon Enforcer with Neymar Jr: Nordine Taleb

Handpicked to spearhead Neymar Jr’s elite close-protection detail, in 2017, Taleb’s hiring coincided with the star’s record-breaking €222 million transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. The deal made Neymar the most expensive asset in football’s history, and a prime target for intense European paparazzi!

Fighter Moves

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Taleb is a highly accomplished, real-life professional fighter. At 6’1” of pure muscle, the French-Canadian is a former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) welterweight with a lethal combat sports pedigree, including seven career knockout wins and a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt. His absolute security guarantee, due to his professional cage fighter capabilities of neutralising a threat within seconds, has given Neymar’s entourage an unrivaled safety layer especially during the icon’s peak in France.

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