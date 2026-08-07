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From Modi’s GRWM to Rahul Gandhi’s AMA, how netas are speaking Gen Z’s language

From GRWMs and AMAs to Snapchat and “clock it”, politicians are speaking the language of the scroll to connect with younger Indians.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026, 16:01:07 IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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The language of politics is getting a digital makeover. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraging handloom enthusiasts to make GRWM videos to Rahul Gandhi hosting an Instagram AMA, Indian politicians and public figures are borrowing Gen Z’s internet vocabulary and formats to reach younger audiences. As social media becomes a key space for engagement, leaders are moving beyond traditional speeches to join conversations shaped by reels, trends and viral slang.

Modi’s GRWM call

Leaders are turning to social media trends and Gen Z formats to reach young Indians. (Instagram)
Leaders are turning to social media trends and Gen Z formats to reach young Indians. (Instagram)

Ahead of National Handloom Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to take handloom social. “With the handloom, you can also make GRWM video... and inspire people,” he said, adding, “Let’s make India’s handloom diversity popular.” The appeal follows his recent run of selfie-style “Hi, friends” Instagram videos aimed at younger audiences, some of which have drawn millions of views, as the government steps up its Gen Z-focused digital outreach.

Rahul Gandhi says AMA

Rahul Gandhi connects with Gen Z on Instagram with an AMA session

The Ministry of External Affairs is officially on Snapchat. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced the move in a video on X on Thursday, inviting users to follow the ministry’s work in India and through missions abroad, part of a wider government push towards platforms popular with younger users.

Bhagwat clocks it

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat got a Gen Z vocabulary lesson at an India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) event in Mumbai, picking up “clock it” and its hand gesture on stage. On a more serious note, he called Gen Z and Gen Alpha “the most honest generation”, adding, “We can trust them blindly.”

 
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